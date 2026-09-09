Tom Jones Reveals Financial Struggles Led to His Departure

In a surprising turn of events, Tom Jones has publicly addressed his departure from The Voice UK, revealing that he did not choose to leave the singing competition. The legendary singer, who has been a beloved coach on the show for 13 seasons, expressed his disappointment and confusion over the network’s decision.

Jones’ Discontent with ITV’s Decision

On September 8, the “It’s Not Unusual” singer took to Instagram to clarify his feelings. “To be clear, I did not want to leave The Voice as I love the show and really appreciate the audience,” he stated. However, he revealed that the decision to let him go was made by ITV and was communicated to him only recently.

Concerns Over Financial Difficulties

Jones explained that the reason provided for his exit was linked to “a financial difficulty with insurance.” This revelation raises questions regarding the show’s management and its ongoing challenges within the competitive television landscape.

Feeling Unappreciated

The Grammy winner took issue with the network’s statement in the press that they wanted to ‘refresh’ the show. He noted that the new coaching lineup meant there would no longer be a chair for him at the table. “They are offering a much-reduced role where I would make an appearance but without being actually involved from the start, and I’m not thrilled about that,” Jones added.

Aging and Career Reflections