Tom Holland Set to Earn $100 Million from Spider-Man Role

Tom Holland is set to earn over $100 million for his role in Sony and Marvel’s latest blockbuster, “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.” This substantial income positions him among Hollywood’s highest-paid actors, complementing his earnings from his other major project of 2026, “The Odyssey.”

A Record-Breaking Payday

Sources familiar with Holland’s contract reveal that he secured a base salary of at least $20 million upfront, reflecting a significant $10 million increase from his previous Spider-Man project. With backend bonuses included, his total earnings could exceed $100 million as “Brand New Day” approaches a projected global box office total of over $2 billion.

Even more impressive, Holland’s backend bonuses are not capped, meaning there’s no limit to his potential earnings. “Spider-Man” crossed the $2 billion milestone at the global box office this past weekend, just weeks after its release.

“He will make at least $100 million,” stated one insider, who chose not to disclose a maximum figure. In comparison, Holland earned a mere $250,000 for his debut as Spider-Man in 2016’s “Captain America: Civil War” before evolving into a fan-favorite through various standalone films and Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) crossovers.

The Evolution of Holland’s Earnings

His current earnings are a testament to his remarkable journey. For “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017, Holland was paid $500,000; this increased to $4 million for “Spider-Man: Far From Home” in 2019, and then to $10 million for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” in 2021. Bringing Holland back for “Brand New Day”—after the expiration of his previous contract—necessitated this significant pay increase.

Holland’s deal was negotiated by his WME agents Andrew Dunlap, James Farrell, and Liam Buckley, along with lawyer Robert Offer. Meanwhile, Sony Pictures has opted not to comment on cast salaries. Holland’s representatives have not responded to requests for comments.

Box Office Success and Future Prospects

The film “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” had an explosive opening, raking in $932 million during its first weekend alone. It shattered records with a $360 million domestic opening—marking the largest ever—and surpassed $1 billion globally within days. As of now, its total box office earnings stand over $2 billion and are still rising.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film has garnered some of the best reviews for a Marvel movie in recent years. Holland himself has expressed interest in pushing the franchise into more mature and personal narratives with this latest installment, a strategy that seems to have paid off significantly.

Comparative Success in the MCU

When Holland initially joined the Spider-Man franchise, he was under a six-picture contract, which included three standalone films produced and distributed by Sony, along with several Marvel Studios appearances. His current backend deal echoes those of other top earners in the MCU.

Robert Downey Jr. serves as a prime example of this trajectory; after earning $500,000 for the first “Iron Man,” he transitioned to a base salary of $10 million for “Iron Man 3” and ultimately amassed around $50 million. Holland, now viewed as Marvel’s new linchpin, has been compared to Downey Jr. in terms of earning potential and franchise significance.

Scarlett Johansson is another veteran who has followed a similar path. Initially receiving $400,000 for her debut as Black Widow in “Iron Man 2,” her earnings rose to $20 million for her standalone film, “Black Widow.” Holland’s ascent through the ranks, marked by his recent record-setting earnings, reinforces his status as a premier performer in the industry.