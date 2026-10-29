‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise’ Thrills Fans with Joseph Zada’s Haymitch

The excitement surrounding “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” has reached a crescendo with its official premiere, and early reactions from the film press are overwhelmingly positive. Critics are heralding this sixth installment as a “perfect adaptation” that injects “new life” into the burgeoning franchise. “Sunrise on the Reaping” follows the release of 2023’s “The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,” marking the second prequel film in the series.

A Standout Among Prequels

Film critic Griffin Schiller likened the film to the beloved “Rogue One” and “Andor,” calling it a “sobering, yet powerful story of devastating loss and the necessary cost of rebellion for a sunrise we may never see.” His enthusiasm for the adaptation reflects a deep affinity for both the series and the original book, affirming, “I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect adaptation.”

Impressive Performances

The film’s third act received high praise from Gavin Spoors, the editor-in-chief of Filmhounds Magazine, who described it as “stellar” and noted the film’s emotional depth. “Anchored by terrific performances (Zada is a star), this emotional thriller nails the themes of the cost of revolution and how we all need to play our part,” he commented.

Matt Neglia, another key critic, highlighted Zada’s performance as “one of the best casting of the year.” He commended the film for breathing new life into familiar characters while preserving their core essence. Neglia mentioned standout performances, particularly from Glenn Close, Jesse Plemons, and Joseph Zada as Haymitch, stating, “Zada is beyond impressive in a highly demanding role that pushes him to the limit physically and emotionally.” He expressed admiration for Francis Lawrence‘s ability to add layers to the franchise, praising the dazzling production and costume design.

Casting Praise Continues

Lauren LaMagna of Next Best Picture echoed the sentiment regarding Zada, noting: “Joseph Zada is heartbreakingly radiant as Haymitch. A star is born role.” Collider’s Perri Nemiroff also singled out Zada’s portrayal, stating, “His ability to capture Haymitch’s warmth and charm and then weave that into the rage and heartbreak the Hunger Games sparks is superb.” She believes this performance lays the groundwork for a bright future for the young actor.

Nina Starner from Static Media similarly praised Zada’s casting, declaring it “couldn’t be better.” She labeled “Sunrise on the Reaping” a “worthy addition to the franchise,” applauding its authenticity and how it bridges the original stories and “Ballad.”

Storyline and Characters

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, “Sunrise on the Reaping” focuses on a young Haymitch, played by Zada, as he grapples with survival during the 50th Hunger Games. The film features a star-studded cast, including Jesse Plemons as Plutarch, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Maya Hawke as Wiress, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee. New characters are portrayed by notable talents such as Mckenna Grace and Glenn Close.

Set 24 years before the events of the original “Hunger Games,” the film sees the return of director Francis Lawrence, who has overseen every installment except the first. A major talking point has been the returning cast members, including Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, and Woody Harrelson, with fans eager to see their characters again, especially since the book concludes with a flash-forward epilogue featuring them.

Emotional Resonance

Jennifer Lawrence shared her emotional experience reprising the role of Katniss, stating, “It was so crazy. It was the same crew… It was so beautiful,” emphasizing the closeness between herself and her co-stars during filming.