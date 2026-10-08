Kourtney Kardashian's Bold Response to Jennifer Lawrence's Insult

Kourtney Kardashian has responded to Jennifer Lawrence’s recent comments about her, including the remark that she finds Kourtney “annoying.” This interaction comes at a time when Kourtney felt particularly vulnerable, amid discussions of her personal choices regarding fashion and her relationships with her sisters on their reality show.

Kourtney’s Vulnerability Amid Scrutiny

Kourtney, who shares three children—Mason, 16, Penelope, 14, and Reign, 11—with ex-partner Scott Disick, as well as a two-year-old son, Rocky, with her husband Travis Barker, recently expressed her hesitation about dressing up like her sisters. This sentiment, which she conveyed during a particularly sensitive week with the show airing, left her feeling as though she was under scrutiny. “I felt like our show was airing and everybody was ganging up on me,” she explained.

Kourtney’s Reaction to Jennifer’s Email

<pDespite Lawrence's comments, Kourtney categorized the email as "so nice," indicating that while she hasn't had the chance to respond yet, she's keeping her sense of humor intact. She joked about a potential friendly showdown: "I'll just say, 'Next time you wanna come over,’ we can go at it, Kourtney and Kim style.'” This playful approach reflects her willingness to not take the comments to heart, signaling a move towards reconciliation rather than conflict.

Moving Forward

While Kourtney and Jennifer have seemingly moved on from their past differences, their exchange serves as a reminder of the complexities that come with fame and public scrutiny. Interestingly, their situation mirrors that of other celebrities who have faced similar challenges in maintaining their relationships in the public eye.