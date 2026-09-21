Diego Luna Reflects on 'Andor' as a Unique Achievement

At the San Sebastián Film Festival, Diego Luna shared insights about his directorial debut, “Ashes,” highlighting the distinctions between showcasing an independent film and participating in large-scale Hollywood projects like “Andor.” Luna, known for his portrayal of the titular character in the Disney+ “Star Wars” spinoff, reflected on his recent experiences in the industry, especially after concluding his work on the acclaimed series, which garnered him two Golden Globe nominations for Best Actor.

On the Nature of Filmmaking

Luna explained that regardless of the film’s scale, the challenges during production remain consistent. “When filming a movie, the challenges you face are the same whether it’s a massive production or a smaller one,” he stated. He emphasized the importance of a film’s perspective, differentiating between narratives that champion clear viewpoints and those which are designed solely to please audiences. “That’s the kind of cinema that gets forgotten very quickly,” he noted.

The Journey of ‘Ashes’

As he works to ensure that “Ashes” finds its audience in theaters, Luna contrasted this experience with that of “Star Wars.” “With ‘Star Wars,’ it’s a different story,” he remarked. “You come home, and something reminds you it’s already there.” He touched on the strong emotional connections that fans develop with the franchise, noting its multi-generational appeal and the nostalgia it evokes.

Courtesy of La Corriente del Golfo



A Unique Perspective on Immigration

“Ashes,” which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, is adapted from Brenda Navarro’s novel and explores the lives of siblings Lucila (Anna Díaz) and Diego (Sergio Bautista) as they navigate their new existence in Madrid after their mother (Adriana Paz) relocated for better opportunities. Luna expressed his aim to present a fresh perspective on immigration, stating, “When we talk about migrants, we’re not thinking about what they left behind.”

Luna was posed a question regarding the need for more films addressing immigration, particularly amidst tense global discussions on the topic. He affirmed the ongoing relevance of such narratives, emphasizing that the story of migration is one that repeats itself and is likely to remain significant in the future. “It’s a story that keeps happening and will continue to happen unless we truly react,” he explained.

He elaborated that the motives for migration are complex, encompassing factors like violence, economic instability, and the climate crisis. “The only certainty we have is that more and more people will move,” he noted, stressing the importance of how societies welcome these individuals.

Understanding Through Cinema

Luna asserted that fostering curiosity about the stories behind migration is essential. He remarked on the dichotomy present in his home country, where there is often a high demand for empathy towards Mexican migrants heading north while failing to extend the same courtesy to those arriving from Central America. “It’s natural to sometimes feel uncomfortable with the presence of others, especially with the presence of something new,” he acknowledged. “But I think cinema is a beautiful metaphor for understanding, which is something we need today.”

He concluded by highlighting the transformative potential of curiosity and understanding in overcoming discomfort, stating, “If you prioritize curiosity, understanding what brought someone here, what their story is, that initial discomfort will transform into generosity, into empathy.”

The Freedom of Storytelling