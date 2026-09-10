The Buzz Around Stella Lefty: What’s Driving Everyone Wild?

The name Stella Lefty has become synonymous with the new wave of country pop music, especially after her hit single “Boston” ascended to Number Two on the Billboard Hot 100 this summer. At just 24 years old, the singer-songwriter is capturing significant attention online, particularly on TikTok, where her captivating covers of songs by Noah Kahan and Tyler Childers have helped her cultivate a dedicated fan base. This growing audience has contributed to a sold-out tour, firmly positioning her as a rising star with weekly streams numbering in the tens of millions.

Critics Question Lefty’s Background



Despite her rapid ascent in the music industry, Lefty’s rise has not been without controversy. Initially, critics took to social media to question her legitimacy, citing her father’s wealth as a possible crutch for her success. Eric Lefkofsky, the billionaire gfounder of Groupon, has a net worth of $5.8 billion, leading some to label her an “industry plant.” However, her manager, Adam Alpert, strongly rejected these claims, asserting, “Industry plants don’t exist, no matter what anybody says or thinks from the outside of the music business. You have to make great songs that people like, and all these artists that people call ‘industry plants’ are having success because they’ve done just that.” Alpert’s dedication to nurturing talent further supports his defense of Lefty.

In interviews, Lefty has maintained a focus on embracing both her music and her critics. “There’s always going to be people who don’t like me or my music, or something about me. At the end of the day, I just focus on the people that do,” she reflected in a June interview with Rolling Stone. Raised in the suburbs of Chicago, which some argue detracts from her authenticity as a country artist, Lefty expressed her love for the genre, stating, “I love country music more than anything. It’s just what I love with my fucking heart and soul.”

The Journey of “Boston” and Influences



TikTok played a vital role in the buzz surrounding Lefty’s single “Boston,” which she previewed online months before its release. The track quickly became a fan favorite, with many listeners noting similarities to Noah Kahan’s “Stick Season.” Upon its official release, the interpolation of Kahan’s tune was acknowledged, prompting Lefty to clarify in a profile with Vanity Fair that she hadn’t consciously drawn from Kahan’s song but rather followed her instincts in songwriting. “When I was writing the song, I wasn’t thinking about Noah Kahan. I was literally thinking about nothing at all,” she stated. Following fans’ comparisons, Kahan’s team contacted her, with Lefty expressing a preference for transparency to avoid stepping on anyone’s toes.

Similarities with The Chicks



Just as the dust settled on the conversation regarding “Boston,” Lefty faced new scrutiny following the release of her debut album, Long Way Home, on August 21. Fans quickly pointed out melodic similarities between her track “Summer You Were Mine” and The Chicks’ 1998 hit “There’s Your Trouble.” Though it was initially uncredited, Lefty’s team took steps to retroactively credit the original songwriters. Rolling Stone confirmed that her team obtained proper clearances for the track prior to the album release, thereby addressing concerns about plagiarism.

Ongoing Accusations About Song Credits

