Stella Lefty Reimagines 'There's Your Trouble' in New Album

Stella Lefty has made waves with her debut album, Long Way Home, particularly with her new song “Summer You Were Mine,” which has been confirmed to interpolate the Chicks’ Grammy-winning track “There’s Your Trouble.” This revelation comes after keen fans noted similarities between the two songs upon the album’s release last Friday.

Clearing Up Confusion

Despite the buzz, initial credits for “Summer You Were Mine” did not reference “There’s Your Trouble,” which earned the Chicks a Grammy for Best Country Performance in 1998. However, Atlantic Records, Lefty’s label, clarified the situation through a representative, explaining that a streaming platform error resulted in the omission of the original songwriters, Tia Sillers and Mark Selby. Both names have since been added to the credits.

Proper Clearance and Acknowledgment

Documents reviewed by Rolling Stone confirm that Lefty’s team sought and received the necessary clearance from Sony Publishing for the interpolation in June. Additionally, Sillers and Selby’s inclusion in internal label documents was noted as early as late July, prior to the album’s official drop.

The Songwriters Speak

Tia Sillers, who has penned notable country hits such as Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance,” expressed her enthusiasm for the new collaboration. “We wrote a bang up, awesome song,” she stated, adding, “People are gonna fall in love with Stella’s song, but then they’re also gonna hopefully learn that it’s an interpolation of ‘There’s Your Trouble.’ For a generation that might not know that song, they might go and discover that one too.”

Understanding Interpolation

Interpolation is a practice that has grown in prevalence, differentiating itself from traditional sampling by altering existing melodies or lyrics. This technique has been successfully employed by various artists; for instance, Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” reimagined a melody from The Sound of Music, while Taylor Swift’s recent “Father Figure” draws inspiration from George Michael. As a familiar tune often captures listeners’ attention, one music publishing expert explained, “A lot of A&Rs will break artists through an interpolation because it’s so familiar. It’s an easy way to get a new song out to a broad audience. People attach themselves to familiarity.”

Building a Following