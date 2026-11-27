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While many consider St. Patrick’s Day the luckiest holiday, this year, Black Friday takes the crown—especially for fans of cozy luxury. Lola Blankets is currently running a limited-time sale offering an impressive 50% off sitewide with the code BF50. The brand has kept the end date of this sale under wraps, so now is the perfect time to shop these wildly popular blankets.

Discover Lola Blankets Black Friday Sale 2026

Launched in 2021, Lola Blankets soared to popularity in 2025 when their signature items started trending on social media, garnering attention from influencers and celebrities like Selena Gomez and Bethenny Frankel. Blanket lovers can choose from five sizes, including options from Baby to Extra Large (my personal favorite). With over 75 different prints available, selections range from classic neutrals and muted blues to eye-catching patterns like leopard and zebra. Regular prices for Lola Originals typically span from $125 to $425, making the current 50% discount an extraordinary opportunity to save hundreds.

Lola Blankets consistently introduces new products, but this level of discount is hard to come by. If you’ve been waiting for a reason to invest in what’s undoubtedly among my favorite possessions, consider this your sign. These blankets also make an excellent gift for those who appreciate something more luxurious than just a standard gift—perfect even for that notoriously picky friend who insists that a blanket is just a blanket. Trust me, having four of these blankets in my home says otherwise. They truly elevate the experience of cozy nights in.

Below, you’ll find some of my favorite selections, alongside other Lola offerings like a luxurious dog bed (which my golden retriever is obsessed with) and a festive stocking that deserves to replace the old one you’ve had hanging up for years. The sale is already live, so be sure to utilize the code BF50 at checkout for the discount. use code bf50 You really can’t go wrong with the Lola Original. It looks even better in person than it does in photos, and trust me, you’ll regret not ordering a few different colorways while they’re 50% off. use code bf50 Sure, you loved your childhood stocking for decades, but now it’s time to get one your grown-up self would approve of. This festive red option from Lola is just the upgrade. use code bf50 The second this dog bed hit the floor, my pup refused to leave it. He’s still completely obsessed, and I love how good it looks in my apartment, too.

When Is Lola Blankets Black Friday Sale?