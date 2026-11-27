On Thanksgiving, actress Melissa Gilbert took to Instagram to express her heartfelt “undying gratitude” after the legal case against her husband, Timothy Busfield, concerning child sex abuse allegations was dismissed. The recent turn of events marks a significant moment for the couple and highlights the support they have received during this tumultuous time.

Gratitude for Supportive Friends and Family

In her post, Gilbert extended her appreciation to those who rallied around them this year. “This Thanksgiving I’m incredibly grateful for all those who came running toward us this year,” she wrote. She acknowledged a myriad of supporters, stating, “To those who checked in, took care of our home and animals when we were away, came to hearings, fed us, housed us, spoke up, testified, wrote letters, listened, comforted us, held our hands and checked in regularly, we love you.”

Appreciation for Their Legal Team

Gilbert also directed her thanks to their legal team, expressing, “Our undying gratitude also, to our extraordinary team who bravely fought and continue to fight for what is right and true.” She emphasized the importance of their collective efforts during this challenging time, adding that on a day when many reflect on their blessings, she wanted to convey love and appreciation to everyone involved in their journey.

The Dismissal of the Case

Last month, a judge dismissed Busfield’s case in Albuquerque, New Mexico, citing that prosecutors had failed to act in a “fair and impartial manner” and had violated grand jury statutes designed to protect the integrity of the grand jury system. The allegations against Busfield stemmed from accusations of child sex abuse on the set of the Fox/Warner Bros. Television series The Cleaning Lady, for which he directed episodes between 2022 and 2024.

Defending Timothy Busfield