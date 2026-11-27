This Thanksgiving, the Kardashian-Jenner family showcased their signature flair for hosting a festive gathering, sharing glimpses of their holiday celebrations that embodied warmth and gratitude. Taking to social media, sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian provided an inside look at their poolside festivities, proving once again that the Kar-Jenner crew knows how to throw an unforgettable holiday party.

A Poolside Celebration

Kylie Jenner, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, shared a joyful video on her Instagram Stories on November 26, featuring a picturesque morning by the pool. The serene backdrop, adorned with palm trees and mountain views, set the tone for a tranquil celebration, to which she added her heartfelt message, “happy thanksgiving.”

Gratitude in the Details

Kourtney Kardashian joined her sister in sharing the Thanksgiving spirit. She posted a snapshot on her Instagram Stories, highlighting an eye-catching coffee machine on the patio amidst the lush greenery. Accompanying the image, Kourtney expressed her appreciation with a simple yet poignant note: “thankful.”

Thanksgiving Cooking Traditions

In addition to holiday ambiance, Kylie demonstrated that culinary skills remain an essential part of the Kardashian-Jenner tradition. She shared a photo depicting the preparation of a classic green bean casserole, reminding fans that family gatherings are not complete without homemade delights.