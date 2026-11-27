Country music star Miranda Lambert made a memorable halftime show debut during the Thanksgiving Day game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. This marked the first time the Texas native performed for her hometown team, delivering a medley of her classic hits, which she affectionately referred to as “bangers and mash.” The performance highlighted her extensive catalog and showcased her deep-rooted connection to the Dallas Cowboys.

A Stellar Performance

Lambert took to the stage after a pre-taped introduction by Reba McEntire, who hailed her as the “most awarded artist in the history of the Academy of Country Music.” Dressed in a striking black dress adorned with blue flames and a matching black cowboy hat, Lambert captivated the audience with a powerful performance of fan favorites including “Snakeskin Boots,” “Kerosene,” “Gunpowder & Lead,” “Mama’s Broken Heart,” and “Little Red Wagon.” She was supported by her talented band and a string section adorned in black cowboy hats that mirrored her own. Adding to the excitement, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders performed a choreographed routine in sync with Lambert’s energetic performance.

A Texas Icon

Growing up in Lindale, Texas, approximately 80 miles from Dallas, Lambert has long been a devoted Cowboys fan. Her performance adds her name to a prestigious list of halftime show veterans in music, including names like Beyoncé, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Lainey Wilson, and even Dolly Parton, who made headlines in a classic Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders outfit during her appearance. This year’s halftime show coincided with the “Salvation Army’s 30th Red Kettle Kickoff,” with Lambert dutifully announcing her performance from atop a longhorn bull.

A Dream Come True

In a heartfelt moment shared on the podcast Calm Down With Erin and Charissa, Lambert expressed her excitement about the performance, stating, “It’s my first time ever to do this. I’ve been doing this 23 years, and it’s my first halftime show ever. Isn’t that crazy? I don’t have a lot of firsts in my career at this point, but I was like okay, here we go.”

What Lies Ahead for Lambert