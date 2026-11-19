Veteran entertainment executive Tendo Nagenda is set to join Proximity Media as their new president, as announced by company founders Ryan Coogler, Zinzi Coogler, and Sev Ohanian on Thursday. This strategic appointment signifies an exciting new chapter for Proximity Media, which is increasingly expanding its footprint in film, television, and nonfiction storytelling.

Nagenda’s Role at Proximity Media

In his role as president, Nagenda will oversee all aspects of creative development and production across Proximity’s diverse slate of projects, which includes the highly anticipated “X-Files” series on Hulu, starring Danielle Deadwyler and Himesh Patel, as well as Marvel’s “Black Panther 3.” His responsibilities extend beyond project oversight; he will also help shape the broader business strategy for the company. Nagenda arrives at Proximity on November 30, where he will report directly to its founders.

Experience and Vision

Expressing his enthusiasm about joining Proximity Media, Nagenda stated, “I’m honored and excited to join Ryan, Zinzi, Sev, and the entire Proximity team. Their commitment to ambitious, meaningful storytelling reflects everything I’ve always believed in. I look forward to building on what they’ve created, collaborating with extraordinary filmmakers and creators, and bringing compelling new stories to audiences around the world.”

Previous Achievements

Nagenda brings with him an extensive background in the entertainment industry, having held significant roles at prominent companies like Netflix and Walt Disney Studios. At Netflix, he was the Vice President of Original Film, where he played a pivotal role in developing an impressive slate of original films, including acclaimed projects such as Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” and “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Prior to this, he was the Executive Vice President of Production at Walt Disney Studios, managing a lineup of successful live-action films like “Beauty and the Beast” and “Cinderella.”

Proximity Media’s Vision for Growth

Nagenda’s appointment comes at a significant time for Proximity Media, which recently entered into a multiyear television deal with Netflix to develop an exclusive portfolio of scripted and unscripted projects. The company has made its mark with innovative series, including Marvel’s “Ironheart” and the animated spinoff “Eyes of Wakanda,” alongside impactful documentaries such as “Hurricane Katrina: A Race Against Time.”

Commitment to Diverse Storytelling

In 2022, Nagenda established 10 by Ten Entertainment, a production company dedicated to creating and producing original stories that showcase distinctive and underrepresented perspectives. The first feature produced under his banner is “The Book of Clarence,” set to release theatrically by Sony in 2024, highlighting his commitment to empowering diverse voices in the industry.