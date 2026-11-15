Dakota Mortensen Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Hulu

In a significant development in the ongoing legal battles involving Taylor Frankie Paul and her ex-partner Dakota Mortensen, Mortensen has filed a lawsuit against Hulu for defamation. The lawsuit alleges that Hulu has participated in creating a misleading narrative about his relationship with Paul, particularly during the airing of the reality show’s fifth season.

Allegations of Violence and Exclusion of Footage

According to court documents, Mortensen claims that during filming, there was footage capturing Paul striking him with a pizza box. He has alleged that he requested this footage to be included in the episodes; however, it was reportedly excluded from the final edit. Mortensen asserts that this selective editing had a significant impact on how viewers perceive the dynamics of their relationship, leading to a “knowingly false portrayal” of him as the aggressor.

Details of the Lawsuit

The lawsuit specifies that the only footage of physical aggression between the two—showing Paul allegedly acting violently towards Mortensen—was withheld from the audience, contributing to a distorted version of events. Mortensen is seeking compensatory damages as well as additional unspecified damages for what he describes as emotional and reputational harm. E! News has reached out to Hulu and Mortensen’s attorney for comments but has yet to receive responses.

Recent Developments in Their Relationship

In mid-April, a court granted Paul supervised visitation rights with their son, indicating a shift in custody arrangements. Shortly afterward, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office announced that it would not pursue charges against her, having concluded two investigations led by local police departments.

Mortensen’s Perspective

Mortensen has publicly described the situation as “deeply upsetting,” emphasizing his focus on the well-being and safety of their son. In a statement made to E! News in March, he expressed hope that Paul would prioritize their child’s welfare as well. As the legal proceedings continue, the tension between the former couple remains at the forefront of public interest.