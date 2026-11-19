This holiday season, Bluemercury is rolling out exceptional discounts that are sure to delight beauty enthusiasts. From now until Christmas, the upscale beauty retailer is offering tiered savings on orders that make it easy to indulge in high-end products. Shoppers can enjoy 20% off on orders of $200 and up, 25% off on orders over $800, and a staggering 30% off on orders exceeding $1,500.

Unveil Luxury Brands

Bluemercury has long been recognized as a premier destination for luxury beauty, featuring a variety of bestselling brands that include La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Byredo, Victoria Beckham Beauty, SkinCeuticals, Oribe, and many more. This is the perfect opportunity to explore the best in skincare, makeup, and fragrances that have a reputation for quality and effectiveness.

Indulge in Self-Care

The current promotion provides an ideal moment to treat oneself to those coveted luxury beauty items you’ve always wanted but may have hesitated to try. With an extensive collection available, now’s the time to splurge on science-backed skincare, runway-ready makeup, and cult-favorite fragrances.

Shop the Bluemercury Beauty Sale