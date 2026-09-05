Telluride Celebrates Andrew Haigh's Stellar 'A Long Winter' Performances

At the 53rd Telluride Film Festival, British writer-director Andrew Haigh was honored with the Silver Medallion, recognizing his unique cinematic voice cultivated over two decades. His latest project, “A Long Winter,” premiered at the festival, marking his first feature since “All of Us Strangers.” This film, the culmination of a nearly two-decade pursuit, was highly anticipated by both critics and festival attendees.

A Humble Approach to Filmmaking

Onstage, Haigh appeared slightly incredulous about receiving such recognition. Reflecting on his journey into filmmaking, he recalled a childhood that felt distant from creative pursuits. “I never thought it would be possible,” he stated, describing how he gradually began to take filmmaking seriously. He initially entered the industry as an assistant editor, drawn by financial necessity but ultimately captivated by the craft itself.

His time in editing taught him not only the technical aspects of filmmaking but also helped him develop his narrative style. “It was a great place to understand how films are put together,” he explained, emphasizing how it shaped his storytelling rhythms and desires. This approach to rhythm remains central to Haigh’s work, as seen in his notable films such as “Weekend,” “Lean on Pete,” and HBO’s “Looking.” He believes in connecting deeply with his actors before the camera rolls, stating, “Once I’ve fallen in love with them, you care about them and you want to show them for their brilliance.”

A Personal Exploration of Family and Intimacy

Haigh’s fascination with the disintegration of families stems from his own formative experiences. “My family fractured when I was very young. I was nine years old,” he recounted. This personal history informs his exploration of resilience and coping when faced with life’s upheavals. His attention to intimacy first emerged in his debut film, the 2009 docudrama “Greek Pete,” which examined the complex searches for connection among its subjects.

Throughout his work, sex transcends physicality to delve into identity. “It’s a way for you to understand yourself as much as it is connecting with somebody else,” Haigh noted, solidifying the notion that his films—characterized as being distinctly “Andrew Haigh films”—have become more accessible to financiers over time.

Convergence in “A Long Winter”

“A Long Winter” embodies much of Haigh’s filmmaking evolution. The project, inspired by Colm Tóibín’s short story, was an idea he pursued for years, adapting it from its original Spanish setting to the stark American West of the 1950s. The film tells the poignant tale of a family awaiting winter, disrupted by the mother’s mysterious disappearance into a snowstorm.

Describing it humorously as his take on “The Revenant,” Haigh acknowledges the film as a significant milestone in his career, reflecting on his growth both personally and artistically. “You’ll see the film and go, ‘What the fuck is he talking about?’” he quipped, eliciting laughter from the Telluride audience. The film itself draws emotional weight from its landscape, likening its themes to films like “This Boy’s Life” and “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford.”

Potential Recognition and Future Projects

Acting performances in “A Long Winter” stand out, particularly those of Fred Hechinger, Caitríona Balfe, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, presenting a compelling case for awards consideration. Questions linger regarding the Academy‘s readiness to embrace Haigh’s nuanced storytelling style, especially after previous near-misses with nominations.

Now under the distribution of Mubi, which has developed an appetite for promoting award-worthy films, “A Long Winter” could find its footing within the awards circuit. With strong performances and a psychologically rich screenplay, Haigh’s latest endeavor is positioned for discussions across various film awards, while also hinting at upcoming projects that might diverge from his established themes surrounding family and grief.