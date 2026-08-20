Must-See Fall Films at Academy Museum: From ‘Marie Antoinette’ to ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures is gearing up for an exciting fall season, spotlighting significant anniversaries and a thrilling focus on horror films. This program will feature a collection of classic films, celebrating milestones while enticing audiences with the genre’s rich history.

Anniversary Screenings and Special Events

Highlighting the lineup is a 50th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film “Carrie” (1976), featuring a personal appearance from star Sissy Spacek. This will be complemented by a 30th anniversary show of “The Craft” (1996), with guest appearances from Rachel True and Robin Tunney, alongside another 30th anniversary screening of “Get on the Bus” (1996).

Additionally, Sofia Coppola will present a 20th anniversary screening of her film “Marie Antoinette” (2006). “It’s hard to believe that Marie Antoinette was made 20 years ago,” Coppola remarked. “I am grateful that the film continues to have a life of its own and that new audiences are discovering their own ways into it through screenings like this one.”

John Carpenter’s Retrospective and Other Highlights

Renowned filmmaker John Carpenter will curate a film series titled “John Carpenter: Prince of Darkness with John Carpenter,” where he will reflect on his influential body of work. Carpenter expressed, “I’m proud of these films and the worlds we created, and it’s gratifying to see they’ve found audiences and have taken on lives of their own. It will be great to spend time together to look back at the work that has been such an important part of my life.”

In conjunction with The Horror Show exhibit, the museum will host a “Monster Mash” day featuring screenings of family-friendly films such as “Hotel Transylvania,” “Blade,” and “Horror of Dracula.”

Celebrating Roberto Rossellini

The museum will also present a screening series titled “Roberto Rossellini Prefers Real Life,” hosted by his daughter, Isabella Rossellini. She noted, “My father, Roberto Rossellini, had a deep curiosity about cinema, about people, and about the world that shaped my own curiosity and understanding of storytelling. I’m delighted to share his films and to celebrate the legacy he left behind.”

Membership Benefits and Special Events

Museum members can enjoy complimentary general admission for unlimited visits and priority entry to all events. Among the exciting offerings is a unique opportunity from Focus Features, which will host a free screening of the romantic comedy “Finding Emily” for anyone named Emily and their friends. This special event will take place in Los Angeles and New York, showcasing the film ahead of its theatrical release on August 28.

“Finding Emily,” starring Angourie Rice and Spike Fearn, follows a musician on a whimsical quest to find his dream girl after a wrong number connects him with the psychology student who helps him in his journey.

Upcoming Concert Film Release

On a different note, the concert film “Juan Gabriel: Mi Primer Bellas Artes” will hit U.S. theaters on September 15. This newly re-edited and restored presentation features the legendary singer-songwriter’s performance from 1990 at Mexico City’s Palacio de Bellas Artes, along with unseen rehearsal footage and personal archive material. Gabriel, who sold over 100 million records throughout his career, continues to be celebrated even ten years after his passing.