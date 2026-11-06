Tegan and Sara’s Heartfelt Holiday Anthems: ‘I Love Christmas’

Tegan and Sara are embracing the festive spirit this holiday season with not just one, but two new Christmas-themed songs: “I Love Christmas” and “A December to Remember.” Both tracks reflect the joy and nostalgia of the season, showcasing the Quin sisters’ signature blend of uplifting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

I Love Christmas: A Cheerful Ode to the Season

The music video for “I Love Christmas” captures the essence of holiday cheer, even acknowledging that not everyone feels the same way about the season. “I love Christmas, even if you don’t/I can love it for us, even if you won’t,” they sing in the catchy chorus. The upbeat nature of the song highlights their enthusiasm for festive traditions: “I love the music and the weather and the presents, too/I know you hate this time of year, it makes you blue/Let me love it for you.”

Tegan expresses her passion for Christmas, saying, “I’m a Christmas fanatic. I have three Christmas trees. I watch a Christmas movie every single day in December and listen exclusively to Christmas music.” She candidly shares her feelings, admitting, “Like most sane people, I actually prefer the anticipation of Christmas to Christmas itself. By Christmas afternoon, I’m usually pretty depressed.”

A December to Remember: Creating Cherished Memories

Home Alone, creating a warm atmosphere of nostalgia. The chorus reinforces this sentiment: “You work to keep my spirits bright/You know that this is the time of the year I love, so you pull out all the stops and give me a December to remember with 25 reasons to cheer.” The video culminates with the sisters in festive sweaters, celebrating with champagne toasts, embodying the joyful traditions they cherish.

Both tracks are part of a collaborative project with Kate Cooper, which Tegan and Sara worked on alongside their upcoming 2024 graphic novel, Crush. After the release of Tegan’s middle-grade novel Merry Christmess in September, she decided it was the perfect time to revisit and release these holiday-themed songs.

A Message for Everyone

Acknowledging that the holiday season isn’t everyone’s favorite, Tegan reflects, “A lot of people think Christmas is a commercialized, capitalist pain in the ass, but I genuinely love the traditions, the nostalgia, and the excuse to spend time with people you love making new memories.” The sisters aimed to create songs that resonate with both Christmas lovers and those who might feel indifferent about the season. “As I sing in ‘I Love Christmas,’ even if you hate Christmas (these songs), I’m happy to love it for you,” Tegan concludes.