Joan Jett Shares Her Top Four Album Picks

Credit: Lindsey T

Fan clubs have served as invaluable resources for music enthusiasts, especially before the internet era. These self-made publications and newsletters allowed dedicated followers to chronicle and share the journeys of their favorite artists. For Joan Jett, these clubs operated not just as fan engagement, but as a bridge connecting her with listeners eager for news, insights, and closer ties to her evolving career.

Joan Jett’s musical journey began at the young age of 16 when she co-founded The Runaways, a groundbreaking all-girl band that captured the rebellious spirit of rock music in the 1970s. Opening for iconic acts such as the Ramones and Van Halen, The Runaways ignited a spark in young fans, particularly young girls, inspiring them to pick up instruments and embrace a punk rock ethos.

Following the disbanding of The Runaways, Jett launched a solo career that retained the high-octane energy that had characterized her earlier work. In collaboration with her band The Blackhearts, she garnered widespread acclaim and solidified her status as a leading figure in rock music by the 1990s, drawing in an extensive fan base eager for updates through her fan club newsletters.

In her fan club publications, Jett often shared personal anecdotes, including her favorite albums, creating an intimate connection with her fans. One such document revealed her reflections on the music that inspired her creativity. “I got turned on to music because there was something about the way it touched me,” she stated, underscoring her affinity for guitar-driven records that resonate with audiences.

Joan Jett’s Favorite Albums

Among her cherished records, Jett lists several iconic albums that have shaped her musical landscape:

Jett’s first selection, Let It Bleed by The Rolling Stones, stands as a pivotal work in rock history, marking the band’s evolution with the addition of Mick Taylor. The album features significant tracks like “Gimme Shelter,” resonating deeply with Jett’s sensibilities.

Her second pick, the self-titled album by Social Distortion, exemplifies the intersection of punk rock and mainstream appeal, reflecting an era that paralleled Jett’s own rise in the music scene.

In contrast, Jett praises Let It Be by The Replacements, which captures the band’s shift toward a softer sound while maintaining a moody and introspective quality that showcases their evolution.

Lastly, her admiration for the Sex Pistols’ seminal work, Never Mind The Bollocks, reveals a deeper connection, as Jett collaborated with Sex Pistols members Steve Jones and Paul Cook on her hit “I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll.” This album not only defines the punk movement but also aligns with Jett’s enduring legacy as a rock icon.

Jett has always had a unique perspective on her experiences, particularly reflecting on her time with The Runaways in comparison to the UK music scene. “In England, I felt that the music scene was much more aware of us,” she observed, noting the cultural differences in how youth engaged with music and politics. Unlike many of her contemporaries, Jett isn’t afraid to address political themes, a hallmark of the music she admires.

In a time when political discourse is often sidestepped in favor of avoiding controversy, Jett’s openness mirrors the raw honesty present in the records she loves. She uses her platform and voice to remain connected to the themes that matter, both in music and in broader society.