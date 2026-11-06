Taylor Swift Labeled ‘Fake’ Knicks Fan in Viral Clip

In a surprising turn of events, New York Knicks guards Tyler Kolek and Miles McBride have called out pop sensation Taylor Swift as the “fakest” celebrity Knicks fan in a video shared Thursday on the NBA 2K League TikTok account.

Kolek and McBride Weigh In

During the TikTok video, the question arose about celebrity fans, leading Kolek to mention Swift. “I guess she’s got a lot going on, so she can’t come all the time, but it’s a little performative,” he remarked, prompting a nod of agreement from McBride.

Knicks Respond

In response to the comments made by Kolek and McBride, the Knicks organization quickly issued a statement to TMZ, emphasizing their appreciation for Swift’s long-standing support. “Taylor Swift has been a Knicks fan for many years, has a long history with Madison Square Garden, and we are incredibly appreciative of her support of the organization,” the statement read.

A Celebrity Presence