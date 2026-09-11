Sara Bareilles Opens Up About IVF Journey and Loss

The journey of starting a family can be a deeply emotional experience, and for some, sharing this path with the world can offer solidarity and support. The ex-wife of country musician Jelly Roll has recently opened up about her in vitro fertilization (IVF) journey, shedding light on both her struggles and hopes for the future.

Opening Up About IVF

Since June 2024, she has been candid about her IVF experiences, initially intended to remain private. “We had planned on doing this privately,” she shared on Instagram, “but decided our IVF journey needed to be shared because we’ve always been so open.” This transparency has not only fostered community engagement but also provided an authentic glimpse into the emotional whirlwind associated with IVF.

Documenting the Emotional Roller Coaster

On her podcast, Dumb Blonde, she has elaborated on the multifaceted emotions that come with medical processes such as this. She details “the emotions, the roller coaster, the worry,” that are part of the IVF journey. Her willingness to discuss these feelings highlights the challenges many face when navigating fertility treatments.

Exploring All Options