Taylor Swift's ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Tops Charts Again

Taylor Swift‘s album The Life of a Showgirl has made a triumphant return to the top of the Billboard 200 chart, claiming the No. 1 spot for an impressive 13th nonconsecutive week. The album surged from No. 21 to No. 1 on the chart dated October 10, following its reissue on September 25, which included four previously unreleased tracks. Originally debuting at No. 1 on October 18, 2025, the album last topped the chart on January 10, 2026. The reissued version, titled The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, features new songs “Patient Zero,” “Cleveland!,” “Pink Clouding,” and “Babylon,” with “Patient Zero” serving as the lead single, supported by a music video that debuted during the MTV Video Music Awards on September 27, via an introduction by Swift herself.

Chart Performance and Sales Surge

All variations of The Life of a Showgirl are combined for Billboard’s tracking and charting purposes. In the week ending October 1, Swift’s album garnered 173,000 equivalent album units in the United States, showcasing a staggering 619% increase from the previous week’s tally of 21,000 units. Streaming activity primarily fueled this surge, accounting for about 78% of the album’s total units due to the newly released tracks.

Extended Gap Between No. 1 Weeks

The nine-month hiatus between the album’s consecutive No. 1 weeks marks the longest for any album since earlier this year. In fact, Bad Bunny’s DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS previously experienced a similar gap before returning to the top in February.

Notable New Entries in the Top 10

In this week’s Billboard 200, Tinashe celebrates her first top 10 album with Popstar, which enters at No. 6. Meanwhile, country star Kenny Chesney logs his 17th top 10 album with Silver Sands Marina, debuting at No. 7.

Understanding the Billboard 200 Chart

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums in the U.S. for the week based on various metrics of consumption, as measured in equivalent album units by Luminate. These units reflect album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA). Specifically, one unit corresponds to a single album sale, the sale of 10 individual tracks, or 2,500 ad-supported or 1,000 paid/subscription on-demand streams of songs from an album. The full chart for the October 10, 2026 edition will be available on Billboard‘s website on October 6. For ongoing chart news, follow @billboard and @billboardcharts on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram.

The Breakdown of Swift’s Album Units

Out of the 173,000 equivalent album units for The Life of a Showgirl in the latest tracking week, streaming accounted for 136,000 (an increase of 500%), equating to 138.79 million official on-demand streams of the album’s songs. The album also reentered the Top Album Sales chart at No. 5 with 21,000 album sales (up 1,529%) and earned 16,000 TEA units (up 11,445%). This edition is currently accessible only through streaming platforms and digital downloads.

Former No. 1 Albums in the Top 10

Following Swift on the Billboard 200 is Olivia Rodrigo‘s you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which climbs from No. 5 to No. 2, selling 67,000 units after the launch of her The Unraveled Tour. Ella Langley’s Dandelion slips from No. 2 to No. 3 with 58,000 units, while Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem remains at No. 4 (56,000 units). Noah Kahan’s The Great Divide sees a rise from No. 6 to No. 5 at 45,000 units.

Tinashe’s Milestone and Chesney’s Success

Tinashe’s Popstar marks her first entry into the top 10, debuting at No. 6 with 35,500 equivalent album units. The album benefits from strong sales across eight vinyl and CD variants, including signed copies, and multiple digital download editions. Tinashe previously achieved a top 40 hit with last year’s “No Broke Boys,” while her current project continues to build on that momentum.

Kenny Chesney, on the other hand, celebrates his 17th top 10 album with Silver Sands Marina, debuting at No. 7. The album earned over 35,000 equivalent album units and was bolstered by its availability in various formats. It was preceded by the hit single “Carry On,” which hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, extending Chesney’s record with 34 leaders in that category.

Finalizing the Top 10

The latest Billboard 200 top 10 rounds out with Olivia Dean’s The Art of Loving, moving up from No. 11 to No. 8 (earning 35,000 units), Kahan’s Stick Season stepping up from No. 10 to No. 9 (33,000 units), and Drake’s former leader ICEMAN sliding from No. 9 to No. 10 (32,000 units).