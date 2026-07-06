Taylor Swift Triumphs in Lawsuit Highlighting Timeless Song Themes

Taylor Swift has emerged victorious in a copyright lawsuit filed by a Florida poet, who alleged that the pop icon plagiarized her lyrics and ideas for several songs and videos. The court’s ruling reinforces Swift’s creative integrity, dismissing claims that centered around so-called “quintessential themes” that the poet argued were used without permission.

Judge Dismisses ‘Absurd’ Lawsuit

A federal judge in Florida issued a decisive 10-page ruling that permanently dismissed Kimberly Marasco’s lawsuit against Taylor Swift. Marasco, a self-published poet, claimed Swift appropriated lyrics and imagery from her poems. However, the judge found the lawsuit “closely mirrors” a prior complaint by Marasco, which was also unsuccessful. The judge emphasized that “basic ideas” and “ubiquitous metaphors” do not amount to a protectable expression under copyright law.

Disputed Song Themes

Marasco alleged that Swift’s song “The Man” infringed on her poem “Ordinary Citizen,” citing similarities in themes about women in male-dominated environments. Additionally, Marasco claimed Swift’s “Mastermind” mirrored a poem she published online, as both referenced someone as a “mathematical equation.” These claims were ultimately dismissed due to their reliance on common themes that copyright law fails to protect.

Court’s Rationale

U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon concluded that Marasco’s claims involved “quintessential themes, concepts, and isolated words—exactly the kind of material copyright law does not protect.” None of the twelve counts identified any protected expression. Marasco’s books were not widely marketed, with one reportedly selling only 300 copies globally, further undermining her claims.

Swift’s Legal Defense

Taylor Swift’s legal team, led by attorney James Douglas Baldridge, labeled the lawsuit “frivolous and harassing.” Baldridge argued that Marasco’s claims were legally baseless, pointing out the lack of evidence showing Swift had access to Marasco’s work. The court agreed, stating that the lawsuit wasted the time and resources of all parties involved.

Marasco added UMG and Republic Records as defendants in her February 2025 filing after her initial lawsuit was dismissed in September 2025. Despite expanding her claims, the court dismissed the new suit with prejudice, closing the case on these particular copyright accusations against Swift.