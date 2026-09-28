Taylor Swift Honors Dolly Parton During Emotional VMA Acceptance Speech

Taylor Swift made headlines at the 2026 Video Music Awards by dedicating her Best Music Video award to the late Dolly Parton, whom she referred to as “the ultimate showgirl.” The winning video, “The Fate of Ophelia,” from Swift’s latest album The Life of a Showgirl, marked a personal achievement, as it was written and directed by Swift herself.

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During her acceptance speech, Swift expressed her gratitude: “Thank you so much for giving this award to this video. I’m so proud of it. To the fans, thank you for voting on it.” She elaborated on the creative process, highlighting her desire for the video to appear as one continuous shot. Swift thanked her team, including choreographer Mandy Moore, production designer Ethan Tobman, cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto, and editor Chancler Haynes, acknowledging their contributions to the project’s success.

However, it was her heartfelt tribute to Dolly Parton that resonated most deeply. Swift remarked, “And lastly, but most importantly, I want to thank and dedicate this award to one person, without whom this wouldn’t be happening, and that person is the ultimate showgirl, Dolly Parton.” She celebrated Parton’s storytelling ability, describing her songs as captivating as the best music videos. Swift admired how Parton infused her experiences with love, joy, and gratitude, remarking, “I’m lucky I got to be one of them, and I will always be one of them.” She concluded with an emotional reflection on sharing the planet with Parton, expressing her love for fans and gratitude for the moment.

Just days before the VMAs, Swift released an extended version of Showgirl, which features four additional tracks. The main single, “Patient Zero,” includes a music video starring Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, which she also debuted at the VMAs.