Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce: Secrets of Their Ohio Sanctuary

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are leaving nothing to chance when it comes to their privacy and security at their newly acquired mansion in Ohio. The recently wed couple has implemented a state-of-the-art warning system around their 21,000 square-foot lakefront home, designed to deter unwanted visitors.

Note of Caution for Intruders

According to a neighbor, anyone approaching the property is greeted with a voice warning that strictly advises against trespassing. “A neighbor approached the house and got a voice warning about not passing onto the property after getting too close to the house,” the neighbor shared. This proactive measure underscores the couple’s commitment to maintaining their privacy and securing their residence.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce seen here on a September date night in New York City are taking their security seriously at their new Ohio home. Tatiana / BACKGRID

Details on the Mansion

Swift and Kelce, both 36, purchased the impressive home in Bratenahl for $5.35 million earlier this year, just months before their wedding in July at Madison Square Garden. The mansion boasts eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, a game room, and a theater, all set along the scenic shores of Lake Erie.

The couple purchased a $5.35 million Bratenahl home before their wedding. FOX

Community Security Measures

Although Swift and Kelce have heightened their safety measures, reports indicate that the couple’s move has not disrupted the tranquility of the neighborhood. Patricia Knight Gary, a local realtor, noted, “The village is a relatively secluded lakefront property… in terms of any additional fencing for the village, I’m not aware of that.” There is already a small police force that regularly patrols the area, and discussions about augmenting security presence may arise due to the couple’s celebrity status.

The mansion sits on Lake Erie and features eight bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. Google Maps

Split Between Residences

Despite the luxurious amenities that their new Ohio home offers, it is expected that it won’t serve as their primary residence. “Right now, Travis’ Leawood [Kansas] home is his and Taylor’s primary residence and a big home base for them especially while he’s still playing for the Chiefs,” a source mentioned earlier this month. Swift also maintains homes in Nashville, Rhode Island, Beverly Hills, and a Tribeca apartment, providing the couple with various options based on their busy schedules.

The couple, seen above in June 2026, own several homes around the country. Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Expectations for the Neighborhood

While it remains uncertain how often Swift and Kelce will inhabit their new Ohio estate, Knight Gary remarked that local residents are curious yet respectful of the couple’s privacy. “We found out publicly when everyone else did [about their move],” she shared. She anticipates that the presence of high-profile residents might influence local real estate values positively, saying, “I would think that certainly the residents and those who are selling would have some hope that this might do something to increase values.”