Lenny Kravitz Sets the Record Straight on Death Hoax

In the wake of a tragic plane crash in Florida that claimed the lives of nine individuals on board, rumors circulated that iconic rock star Lenny Kravitz was among the victims. However, Kravitz’s representatives have swiftly dismissed these claims as false.

Rumors Dispelled

Late Sunday night, Kravitz’s publicist made a statement to BocaNewsNow, confirming that “the reports are untrue and incorrect.” The rumor reportedly originated from a post on X featuring a supposed screenshot from 21-year-old pilot Emily Shelton, who had recently gained attention for her emergency landing on a highway.

The Misleading Screenshot

The viral screenshot suggested that Shelton expressed excitement about flying Kravitz from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, stating, “Honored to be flying the one and only Lenny Kravitz from [Austin’s airport] to [a Bahamas airport] tomorrow. Looking forward to having him on board. ‘It Ain’t Over ‘Til It’s Over’ is gonna be playing in the cockpit.”

Clarifications from the Real Pilot

In response to the growing speculation, Shelton took to TikTok to clarify, “I was recently made aware that there are rumors that I was the pilot of the recent crash in Palm Beach. I would like to respectfully clarify I was not. I ask that people please stop speculating and spreading misinformation on this tragedy and be respectful of those involved. My heart goes out to all those lost and affected.”

Tragic Details of the Crash

Adding to the confusion, reports have identified a young female pilot who tragically died in the crash. According to The New York Post, the plane’s co-pilot was 20-year-old Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who was notable for receiving her pilot license while still in high school.

Investigation Underway