Jonas Brothers Ignite Madison Square Garden with 'Listen When Sad'

During their electrifying performance at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night, the Jonas Brothers treated fans to the live debut of their new song, “Listen When Sad,” as part of their ongoing Burning Up Tour: All Over Again.

Returning to Their Roots

As the trio—Kevin, Joe, and Nick Jonas—unveiled the new track in the latter half of their show, Nick shared insights about their musical inspiration. “We’ve tapped back into a sound that was kind of the sound of the early 2000s,” he told the audience, expressing how bands like Switchfoot, Taking Back Sunday, and Dashboard Confessional influenced their creative direction. This return to their roots is complemented by a collaboration with the producer of their earlier albums, including A Little Bit Longer and Lines, Vines and Trying Times.

A Nostalgic Tour

Currently on their Burning Up Tour: All Over Again, the Jonas Brothers are performing three consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden. This marks a significant return to the stage, as the original Burnin’ Up Tour took place nearly two decades ago in 2008, following the success of their album A Little Bit Longer. That album not only topped the Billboard 200 but also garnered over two million sales and remains a fan favorite.

New Beginnings in Film

The Jonas Brothers recently revisited their roots in the entertainment world with the release of Camp Rock 3. In this latest installment, they reprise their roles as fictional band Connect 3, searching for a new opening act amidst a new generation of campers at Camp Rock. The film’s soundtrack features a new track titled “Come On Over,” credited under their band name in the movie.

What’s Next?