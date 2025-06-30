Taskovski Films Embraces Heartfelt Deaf Couples Documentary

Taskovski Films has acquired the sales rights to “A Quiet Love,” a poignant documentary by Garry Keane. The film, capturing the intimate love stories of Deaf couples, is set to debut at New Zealand’s prestigious Doc Edge festival. This Oscar-qualifying event will showcase the powerful narratives that transcend barriers, making it a significant moment for both the director and the audience.

Exploring Unique Love Stories

“A Quiet Love” delves into the lives of three remarkable Deaf couples. One story reveals a long-standing romance challenged by religious differences, showcasing resilience and forbidden love. Another follows an LGBTQI+ couple as they navigate parenthood with both Deaf and hearing children. The third story introduces a Deaf boxer and his hearing partner grappling with a pivotal decision. Each narrative reflects a “cinematic celebration of resilience, connection, and enduring love.”

Taskovski Films’ Commitment

Irena Taskovski, the CEO and head of acquisitions at Taskovski Films, expresses enthusiasm for the project: “’A Quiet Love’ is a timely, uplifting story of connection across divides—between Deaf and hearing communities, across religious and cultural lines, and within LGBTQI+ families. Perfect for Valentine’s Day, inclusion programming, or peace and reconciliation anniversaries, this Irish documentary offers universal resonance and audience engagement at a time when we all need stories of love and understanding.”

A Collaborative Effort

The documentary is produced by Anne Heffernan at Curious North Productions alongside Seán Herlihy. Heffernan remarks on the partnership with Taskovski Films, highlighting their dedication: “We’re thrilled to have Taskovski Films on board. From the moment we pitched ‘A Quiet Love’ at Sunny Side two years ago and won Best Pitch, they were the first to say, ‘We love your film.’ It’s vital for us to work with a distributor who truly believes in the film’s message and is committed to turning inclusion from words into real action.”

Director’s Notable Works

Director Garry Keane is known for his documentary features like “Gaza,” showcased at Sundance, and “In the Shadow of Beirut,” Ireland’s entry for the Oscars. His latest work, “A Quiet Love,” promises to continue his tradition of impactful storytelling, bringing important and often overlooked narratives to the forefront.