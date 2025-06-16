Sex Workers’ Journey to Cinema Fame: Taskovski Films Acquisition

The empowering journey from “Redlight to Limelight” unfolds a remarkable story of transformation as Taskovski Films acquires distribution rights. This documentary reveals the lives of Indian sex workers and their children, embarking on a creative venture to produce a fiction film. Their journey transcends the harsh realities of their environment, embracing the healing power of storytelling and cinema. This compelling narrative, directed by Bipuljit Basu, premiered at Sheffield DocFest, capturing the hearts of many and shedding light on an often-overlooked community.

The Heart of “Redlight to Limelight”

“Redlight to Limelight” centers around the vibrant community of sex workers and their families in Kalighat, Kolkata. Through their production unit, Cam-On, these individuals trade their everyday struggles for the captivating world of filmmaking. This film project not only serves as an artistic outlet but also aims to reimagine their reality, transforming the brothel environment into one filled with creativity and connection.

Creating “Nupur”: A Cathartic Experience

The group’s journey includes creating the short fiction film “Nupur,” a piece that intertwines their memories and daily lives. The project leads to a profoundly emotional moment during its public premiere, allowing participants to experience a catharsis through shared storytelling. This endeavor highlights the transformative nature of cinema and its ability to foster community and resilience.

A Collaborative Production

Produced by Nilotpal Majumdar, with co-producers John Webster and Uldis Cekulis, “Redlight to Limelight” is supported by an impressive team. Executive producers Emma Hindley and Somnath Gosh add their expertise to ensure the film’s success. Taskovski Films CEO, Irena Taskovski, praises the project as a “powerful testament to the healing force of cinema,” expressing admiration for discovering talents like Bipuljit Basu and collaborating with long-time industry partners.

A Tale of Resilience and Hope

The film provides a glimpse into Kolkata’s most stigmatized district, showcasing the Cam-On collective’s inspiring journey through the lens of filmmaking. It underscores the transformative impact of turning pain into purpose, celebrating the dignity and joy that arise from elevating marginalized voices. As “Redlight to Limelight” reaches audiences worldwide, it brings forth stories of hope, resilience, and the unifying power of art.