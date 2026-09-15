Tarantino's 'Cliff Booth' Novel Set to Release Before Netflix Premiere

Quentin Tarantino is set to expand the universe of his acclaimed film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” with the upcoming release of a novel titled “The Adventures of Cliff Booth.” This literary adaptation is designed to coincide with the highly anticipated film sequel, “The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth,” which stars Brad Pitt reprising his Oscar-winning role as the professional stuntman Cliff Booth.

Release Details for Novel and Film

The novel is scheduled to debut on December 8, published by HarperCollins, just ahead of the film’s premiere on November 25 in IMAX theaters, followed by its release on Netflix on December 23. This timing allows fans to delve into the literary version of Cliff Booth’s narrative before watching the film.

Continuing the Story of Cliff Booth

Set in Hollywood in 1977, “Cliff Booth,” both as a book and film, unfolds eight years after the events of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” In the original film, viewers were introduced to the aging actor (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his steadfast stunt double, Cliff Booth, as they navigated their careers against the backdrop of the late 1960s and the infamous Manson family murders. The film, featuring Margot Robbie as Sharon Tate, celebrated the golden age of Hollywood and was met with both critical acclaim and commercial success, grossing over $400 million worldwide.

Plot Teasers and Expectations

While specific details about the sequel’s plot remain under wraps, the logline for Tarantino’s novel hints at a character still on the move: “the Swinging Sixties are long gone—but Clifford Booth keeps on keeping on… War hero, stuntman, bartender, cinema projectionist… with the occasional ‘clandestine services’ for his friends…” This description suggests an evolving character still deeply entrenched in the cinematic world, echoing the themes explored in the original film.

Tarantino’s Decision to Step Back from Directing

Interestingly, Tarantino opted not to direct the sequel himself, a choice that aligns with his previously stated intention to retire after completing ten films. Having directed nine feature films, renowned works like “Pulp Fiction,” “Inglourious Basterds,” and “Reservoir Dogs,” he expressed a desire for his final project to take him into new, unexplored territory. “I love this script, but I’m still walking down the same ground I’ve already walked,” he reflected on “The Church of Tarantino” podcast. “This last movie, I’ve got to not know what I’m doing again. I’ve got to be in uncharted territory.”

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