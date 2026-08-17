Stylish Fall Crossbody Bags by Michael Kors for Under $100

This fall, luxury meets practicality as bourgeois elegance takes center stage. With a focus on cozy layers and refined silhouettes, stylish stars effortlessly embrace an aesthetic that complements the season. Michael Kors has just unveiled a selection of trendy crossbody bags that not only align with this chic style but are also budget-friendly.

Discover the Vivi Vanity Case

Among the highlights is the Vivi Vanity Case, a favorite for its structured silhouette and timeless top-handle design. This bag features a convenient crossbody strap, making it perfect for traveling, commuting, or layering over heavier outerwear as temperatures drop.

Sale Alert: Must-Have Styles Under $100

Currently marked down to just $89 from its original price of $350, the Vivi bag has seen quick sell-outs in various colors previously. Now’s the perfect opportunity to snag some of the popular designs for less, offering a fashionable way to elevate your fall wardrobe.

Timeless Styles with a Modern Twist

The sale features exquisite options, including the floral-printed variants in black leather with silver hardware and white leather with gold hardware. Both designs showcase a spring floral pattern that remains in high demand, now available at an attractive price point.

New Season, New Prints

The Vivi line also includes fresh seasonal prints, such as the warm checked plaid print, an ideal choice for a back-to-work bag, currently priced at only $89. For a versatile, timeless pick, MK’s logo print options in light mushroom taupe and pastel lilac shades are both stylish and seasonless options, along with the brand’s distinctive two-tone brown logo.

The Little Black Bag: A Timeless Investment

For those seeking a classic, user-friendly choice, the Little Black Bag, especially the Vivi Small Vanity Crossbody Bag in plain black leather, is a stylish staple that won’t go out of fashion.