Stylish Accessories Starting at Just $45

Looking to elevate your style without breaking the bank? Discover a fantastic selection of shoes, bags & more starting at $45, offering fashion-forward options that cater to every taste. Nordstrom Rack is currently featuring a range of Rebecca Minkoff’s coveted pieces at unbeatable prices, making it the perfect time to refresh your fall wardrobe with chic essentials that won’t cost a fortune.

Rebecca Minkoff is a nostalgic brand we cherish during the autumn season. Yet, indulging in Rebecca Minkoff shoes and bags often feels like a luxury.

Did you know that Nordstrom Rack offers an impressive selection of Rebecca Minkoff bags and shoes that are absolutely wishlist-worthy, at a fraction of the price?

We’ve spotted heels, ballet flats, shoulder bags, crossbody bags, and more from the brand that are currently available at over 50% off. These real leather pieces are ideal additions to your fall collection. However, these highly desired items are flying off the shelves.

Shop the best Rebecca Minkoff deals we’ve found at Nordstrom Rack ahead. They start at just $45.