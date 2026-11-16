Stunning Moments from the 2026 Governors Awards Red Carpet

The glitzy red carpet for the 17th annual Governors Awards is now officially open, showcasing some of the brightest stars and Oscar contenders of 2026. The event took place at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, attracting a constellation of talent including Inde Navarrette, Jaafar Jackson, Andrew Garfield, Lance Oppenheim, and Nathan Fielder.

Honoring Cinema Legends

This year’s Governors Awards highlighted significant contributions to the film industry by presenting honorary Oscars to renowned actors and filmmakers. Glenn Close, Ridley Scott, and Floyd Norman, Disney’s first Black animator, are among the noteworthy recipients. However, Ridley Scott previously announced that he would not be able to attend the ceremony in Los Angeles to accept his award in person.

In a historic first, the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award will be presented to the producing duo Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler, making them the first female producing team and first independent producers to receive this esteemed honor.

Industry Networking at Its Best

The Governors Awards serve as the opening event for this year’s Oscar contenders, providing a vital opportunity for nominees and hopefuls to engage with Academy voters and industry peers. The gala is produced by Jennifer Todd and sponsored in partnership with Rolex, making it a must-attend event in the cinematic calendar.

Red Carpet Highlights

Check out the best moments from the red carpet with stunning visuals of attendees like:

Glenn Close

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Glenn Close shines at the 17th Governors Awards.

Joan Cusack

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Joan Cusack makes an appearance at the event.

HoYeon Jung

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HoYeon Jung dazzles at the gala.

Jon M. Chu

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Director Jon M. Chu attends the awards.

Jaafar Jackson

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Jaafar Jackson graces the red carpet.

Lance Oppenheim

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Lance Oppenheim makes a style statement.

Nathan Fielder

Image Credit: FilmMagic

Nathan Fielder captivates at the ceremony.

More Stars on the Red Carpet

The night was filled with appearances from numerous stars, including Floyd Norman accompanied by Adrienne Brown-Norman, as well as hosts of Hollywood A-listers such as John Leguizamo, Sophie Okonedo, and Emmy Rossum, amongst many others.