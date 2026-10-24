Stream UFC 333: Volkanovski Battles Evloev Live Now

UFC fans are in for an exciting showdown as Alexander Volkanovski and Movsar Evloev prepare to headline UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi. Following Natália Silva’s recent victory over Wang Cong at UFC 332, where she claimed the Women’s Flyweight Championship, the men’s flyweight title is now the focus of attention in the Octagon. This highly anticipated match is set to occur today, October 24, at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, and promises to deliver thrilling moments for MMA enthusiasts worldwide.

How to Watch UFC 333: Volkanovski vs. Evloev Online



Fans eager to catch the action can stream the fight exclusively on Paramount+. With the platform offering no free trial at this time, potential viewers can still explore cost-effective options for enjoying UFC 333. The Essential plan is available for $8.99 per month, providing access to the main event and popular programming like Landman, Tulsa King, and South Park. However, it is important to note that this plan includes advertisements. For those who prefer an ad-free experience, the Premium plan is offered at $13.99 per month.

A practical way to make either plan more economical is to opt for an annual subscription. Both levels allow fans to pay for 12 months of service at the cost of just 10. Alternatively, splitting a Premium subscription among friends can also lighten the financial load significantly. This option allows simultaneous streaming on up to three devices, translating to just over $4 per month for each person if shared among three MMA fans. This can be a smart strategy, especially with the NFL season currently in full swing, as Paramount+ also provides access to football games throughout the season.