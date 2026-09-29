Viral Political Websites Linked to South Park Writer Target Cornell Men

Over the past weekend, Toby Morton, known for his satirical take on political topics, has been busy updating his latest and arguably most contentious website. This platform targets seven men named in a civil rape case filed in New York, which has ignited nationwide outrage concerning sexual assault.

Civil Rape Allegations Against Chi Phi Fraternity Members

The case, filed on September 14, involves a former Cornell University student identified as Jane Doe, who alleges that seven members of the Chi Phi fraternity drugged and sexually assaulted her in October 2024. In addition to the allegations, the lawsuit claims that Cornell University offered the men leniency in the form of reduced disciplinary action in exchange for essays—an assertion the university has contested.

Morton’s Website and Its Controversial Goals

The website established by Morton is relatively simple in design but carries significant weight. It features a page that names the seven defendants, with empty boxes indicating that photos will be uploaded alongside potential individual pages for the accused. Morton states that this site aims to compile Jane Doe’s account, the lawsuit, public documents, institutional responses, and any verified information that emerges over time. He writes, “The goal is not to be first. The goal is to build a record that can withstand scrutiny. This will take time. I will be careful. It will be documented.”

Threats and Promises of Accountability

On social media, Morton has outlined what he suggests could be next for the accused. In an Instagram post, he claimed, “I Not Only Own Variations Of Your Domain Names. I Now Have Photos. I’m Now Slowly Finding Out Where You Work.” He also expressed intentions to share information about Cornell employees he believes assisted the defendants, stating, “There Will Be Ads. There Will Be Billboards. This Isn’t Going Away.”

As new information and photographs are gathered, Morton intends to include members of the Cornell administration whom he accuses of failing to act properly on the matter. Addressing potential criticisms of his methods, Morton acknowledged, “I’ve Received Messages. Reminding Me I’m Not A Journalist. I’m ‘Just A Satirist.’ This Is True. But This Makes Me More Dangerous.” He emphasizes that traditional journalistic ethics are not applicable in this case, reflecting his controversial approach to the situation.

Upcoming Details and Continued Support

On his website, a section dedicated to the seven men includes the phrase “coming soon,” hinting that more detailed information will soon be made public. In closing his message on the site, Morton expressed gratitude to supporters, stating, “Thank you to all of you who continue to contribute, and to those survivors messaging me with amazing encouragement. I hear you. Accountability is coming.”

Background on Toby Morton and Broader Reactions

Morton, who gained fame in 2025 for acquiring domains connected to Donald Trump and his administration, has a background in entertainment, having provided voiceover work for the acclaimed series South Park. His experience ranges from script consulting to punch-up work across various projects.

The legal filing by Jane Doe has prompted widespread outrage, with notable figures like Florence Pugh urging men to empathize with survivors and condemning the alleged crimes, which reportedly involved the use of alcohol and the drug ketamine. In response to the allegations, New York state prosecutors announced plans to reopen a criminal inquiry into the case.