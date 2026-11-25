Aria Marinelli, who served as Elizabeth Holmes’ assistant in 2009 during Theranos’s formative years, has opened up about her reflections on the recent documentary “You Can See Everything.”

Contemplating the Past

In a candid interview with Warner Bailey on “AvA Live,” Marinelli expressed her initial reluctance to view the film, stating, “I did not want to see it.” However, driven by “sheer morbid curiosity,” she ultimately decided to watch it. The experience left her feeling profoundly contemplative, particularly because it showcased Holmes facing imprisonment with young children, which struck a personal chord with Marinelli, who is also a parent.

Reclaiming Her Narrative

The surprise premiere of “You Can See Everything” at the Telluride Film Festival generated considerable buzz, prompting Marinelli to realize her own role in the unfolding story. “I have a voice in this too,” she stated, emphasizing that Holmes should not dominate the narrative surrounding Theranos’s rise and fall. Marinelli praised the film, categorizing it as a “crazy, wonderful, thoughtful, strategic piece,” and commended the filmmakers, Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim, for authentically portraying Holmes.

Holmes in a Different Light

Reflecting on Holmes’s portrayal in the documentary, Marinelli noted, “She seems like she’s softened a lot in the film,” but added, “she still seems like she really wants to win.” Marinelli’s insights are particularly poignant given her close familiarity with Holmes during the notorious Theranos scandal.

Juxtaposition With Other Works

The film also features Amanda Seyfried, who reprised her role as Holmes, reenacting scenes alongside Fielder post-prison. A significant point of tension in the three-hour A24 film arises when Holmes’s romantic partner, Billy Evans, confronts Seyfried, accusing her of perpetuating false narratives about Holmes for entertainment. Marinelli described watching “The Dropout,” which also depicts Holmes, as “remarkable,” asserting, “I can vouch for a lot of that,” including details like Holmes’s preference for loud rap music.

Fair Representation?

When asked about the fairness of Seyfried’s portrayal, Marinelli responded, “Yeah, I do,” noting that while the dramatization in “The Dropout” was necessary to engage viewers, the essence of Holmes’s character remained intact. She emphasized that there was nothing in the depiction that felt out of sync with her own experiences.

The Path Forward

Currently, Holmes is serving a 10-year sentence and is expected to be released in 2030. In the documentary, she and Evans discuss plans for a new biotech startup, hinting at her attempts to advance in the field. On the question of whether Holmes deserves a second chance, Marinelli offered a nuanced perspective: “People are complex, and we always deserve second chances.” However, she acknowledged the difficulty of re-entering a field where she has “burned all the bridges publicly.” Marinelli encouraged Holmes to weigh her next steps carefully, considering the weight of her past in shaping her future.

About the Interview