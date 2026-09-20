Zara Larsson Declines Abu Dhabi Show Amid Sudan Controversy

Swedish pop sensation Zara Larsson has announced her withdrawal from a performance scheduled for December 3rd at the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. After careful consideration, Larsson concluded that it was necessary to skip the show, citing reasons that exceed mere political concerns.

Performance Cancellation Amid Controversy

Larsson was set to headline the first night of the Yasalam After Race Concerts on Yas Island, alongside Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi. The Grand Prix racing events were slated to conclude on December 6th. However, Larsson’s decision to pull out comes amid growing pressure from her fans over the United Arab Emirates’ involvement in funding the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan— a paramilitary group accused of ethnic cleansing and intensifying a civil war that has led to a significant humanitarian crisis. One concerned fan urged Larsson on Instagram, “Please read about what UAE is doing to Sudan then cancel your Abu Dhabi show!”

Reflections on Government and Audience

In response to the mounting public pressure, the artist expressed her thoughts directly, stating, “I will not be going to Abu Dhabi.” Following her comments, Larsson later deleted them but emphasized her desire to perform for people rather than in front of governments. “I want to perform and spread joy and music for people in every country, because no single person is their government,” she said, underscoring her love for her fans and the genuine connections she has made worldwide.

Personal Choice Beyond Politics

Larsson clarified that her choice not to perform was deeply personal and informed by various reasons beyond political matters. “Maybe it came off as an impulsive response to a comment, but I have spent some time thinking about everything and decided that to not do the show aligns with me the most right now, for many different personal reasons beyond politics,” she explained. She hopes to offer a more comprehensive statement and looks forward to performing for her fans in the future.

UAE’s Response and Ongoing Conflict

The UAE has denied any military support of the RSF, with officials asserting their condemnation of the atrocities committed by the Sudanese armed forces and calling for an arms embargo on the entire territory of Sudan. However, multiple reports from organizations like the United Nations and Human Rights Watch have indicated that the UAE has been providing military supplies to the RSF, which has faced allegations of complicity in genocide.

Public Reactions and Ticket Status

Larsson’s decision has sparked mixed reactions among her fans. While many have commended her stance for siding with Sudanese civilians, others point out the contradiction of having initially agreed to perform at the event. Some commentators raised concerns about the implications this cancellation might have on the race’s safety, especially given the cancellations of previous races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia due to regional security issues. Despite her announcement, as of Saturday, Ticketmaster still listed Larsson and Capaldi for the performance with no official word of cancellation from the promoters.

Political Engagements

This announcement is not the only recent political statement from Larsson. She also criticized the White House for using her song “Midnight Sun” in a video linked to immigration enforcement, which later led to the track being removed from the footage.