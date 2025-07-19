Stream the Exciting Usyk vs. Dubois 2 Rematch Online

One of the most eagerly awaited boxing matches is on the horizon, bringing the intense rivalry between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois back into the spotlight. If you’re wondering how to watch Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 fight online, you’ve come to the right place. This guide offers all the necessary details for streaming the rematch between these heavyweight titans, set to electrify audiences across the globe. With Usyk aiming to defend his titles and Dubois seeking redemption, it’s a showdown you won’t want to miss.

Streaming the Fight: Usyk vs. Dubois 2

The Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 fight will be streamed exclusively on DAZN as a pay-per-view event. For existing DAZN subscribers, the PPV can be purchased for $59.99. Not a subscriber yet? Get ahead by taking advantage of DAZN’s seven-day free trial, allowing you to subscribe and catch Usyk vs. Dubois 2 live.

Subscription Options and Deals

After using the DAZN free trial, you can continue the service with flexible options: either a month-to-month subscription for $29.99 or an annual plan, which is discounted to $19.99 monthly with a 12-month commitment. Currently, there’s also a bundle deal available that integrates the Usyk vs. Dubois 2 PPV with the yearly subscription, offering a 33% discount on the overall plan. This makes it a prime opportunity to enjoy both the fight and a year of sports content.

Fight Details: Date and Time

Mark your calendars for Saturday, July 19, when the Usyk vs. Dubois 2 fight begins at 12:30 p.m. ET. The ringwalks are scheduled for approximately 4:45 p.m. ET, promising an action-packed afternoon for boxing fans.

Analyzing the Odds and Fight Card

Usyk is the favorite going into this rematch, with odds at -350, while Dubois stands at +280. Beyond the main event, several thrilling bouts fill the card, ensuring a night of high-stakes boxing:

Oleksandr Usyk vs. Daniel Dubois 2 – Competing for Usyk’s WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, The Ring heavyweight titles, and Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title.

– Competing for Usyk’s WBA (Super), WBC, WBO, IBO, The Ring heavyweight titles, and Dubois’ IBF heavyweight title. Lawrence Okolie vs. Kevin Lerena – For the WBC silver heavyweight title.

– For the WBC silver heavyweight title. Daniel Lapin vs. Lewis Edmondson – Contending for the IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles.

– Contending for the IBF Intercontinental and WBA Continental light heavyweight titles. Vladyslav Sirenko vs. Solomon Dacres – Heavyweight clash.

– Heavyweight clash. Aadam Hamed vs. Ezequiel Gregores – Super lightweight bout.

– Super lightweight bout. Lasha Guruli vs. James Francis – Super lightweight face-off.

The stage is set for another remarkable encounter between Usyk and Dubois. For anyone eager to witness the action live, setting up your viewing plan on DAZN will ensure you’re right in the midst of the excitement as the drama in the ring unfolds.