Stream 'The Amazing Race' Season 39 Without Paying a Dime

This year marks a significant milestone for The Amazing Race as it celebrates its 25th anniversary with the launch of its 39th season. The popular competition series will feature 13 teams embarking on a thrilling race across nine diverse countries, including Morocco, Sri Lanka, Australia, Canada, and for the first time, Albania. Notably, this season will not include any stops in the contiguous United States, a first in the show’s long history.

Premiere and Host

The new season is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 30, at 9:30 p.m. ET on CBS, with longtime host Phil Keoghan returning to guide the teams through the challenges ahead. This season is especially personal for Keoghan, as filming took place in Christchurch, New Zealand, his hometown. Keoghan has long desired to feature his community on the show after it was ravaged by an earthquake in 2011, pledging to return once the town was rebuilt.

Discovering Albania

Albania’s inclusion in The Amazing Race has piqued interest, with Keoghan expressing surprise at the number of underground bunkers created during the Cold War. “I had no idea that they had over 150 to 200,000 underground bunkers that were set up for the Cold War,” he shared with Parade. “Thank God none were ever used because of a nuclear explosion.”

Where to Stream Season 39 Online

Fans eager to watch The Amazing Race Season 39 can do so via several online streaming services. If you don’t have cable, live-TV streaming platforms that carry CBS will allow you to watch the episodes as they air. Additionally, episodes will be available on-demand on Paramount+ the day following their CBS broadcast.