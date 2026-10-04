Stream Colts vs. Commanders London Game for Free Today

On October 4, the NFL will make its return to the U.K. with an exciting matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Washington Commanders at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. This game marks the beginning of a month featuring three NFL games in the United Kingdom.

Both teams enter this game with a 1-2 record, each coming off their first victories of the season. The Colts narrowly defeated the Houston Texans, winning 19-17, while the Commanders secured a solid 33-31 upset against the Seattle Seahawks. This recent success could boost the Commanders’ confidence as they prepare to face the Colts. However, bookmakers have placed the Colts as favorites with a 3.5-point spread.

How to Watch Colts vs. Commanders London Game Online Free in the U.S.

The Colts vs. Commanders game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. local time in London, which translates to 9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT for U.S. viewers. Fans looking to watch the game without cable can do so via the NFL Network. Below are several options for live streaming the game. DirecTV DirecTV provides access to the NFL Network in its MySports Genre Pack and all Signature Packages. New subscribers can take advantage of a five-day free trial to stream the Colts vs. Commanders game free of charge. Plans with NFL Network start at $64.99 per month, along with an introductory discount post-trial. Fubo Fubo offers a five-day free trial for its live TV streaming service, which also includes the NFL Network. After the trial, the Core plan is priced at $63.99 for the first month and $88.99 per month thereafter. YouTube TV YouTube TV includes the NFL Network in both of its live TV plans, which start at $71.99 per month. Currently, there are promotions for free trials and discounts on the first two to six months, depending on the plan you choose. Sling Sling TV is the most affordable option for watching the NFL Network, with plans starting at $19.99 per month. However, Sling does not offer a free trial. NFL+ NFL+ is another option to watch the Colts vs. Commanders game, available for just $6.99 per month, although there is no free trial offered.