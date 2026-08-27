Sting to Narrate Nino Rota Documentary at Venice Festival

Renowned musician and songwriter Sting is set to narrate the upcoming documentary “Nino – A Film About Nino Rota,” directed by Walter Fasano. This film serves as an intimate portrait of Nino Rota, the celebrated composer best known for his work on “The Godfather.” The world premiere is scheduled for September 11 as part of the Open section of the 83rd Venice Film Festival.

A Legacy of Film Scores

Nino Rota, who honed his craft under the tutelage of notable figures like Ildebrando Pizzetti, Alfredo Casella, and Rosario Scalero, made his mark in cinema early in his career. Over his lifetime, he composed over 150 film scores for renowned directors, including Luchino Visconti with “The Leopard” and “Rocco and His Brothers,” Franco Zeffirelli’s “Romeo and Juliet,” and Federico Fellini, whose films include classics like “La Strada,” “Nights of Cabiria,” “La Dolce Vita,” “8½,” and “Amarcord.”

A Pinnacle in His Career

The collaboration with Francis Ford Coppola on “The Godfather” marked Rota’s most significant achievement. His work on “The Godfather Part II” earned him the distinction of being the first Italian composer to win the Academy Award for Best Original Score, solidifying his legacy in the music industry.

Insights and Reflections

“Nino” features a blend of photographs and archival footage interspersed with insights from various interviewees, including acclaimed directors Park Chan-wook and Alexandre Desplat, as well as Caterina D’Amico, a close friend who witnessed the deep bond between Rota and her mother, screenwriter Suso Cecchi D’Amico.

A Personal Choice

Unlike many of his contemporaries, Rota opted for life in Southern Italy, residing in Bari rather than Milan or Rome, the epicenters of Italian cinema. This picturesque city is also the venue where American arranger Vince Mendoza will conduct a grand celebratory concert in Rota’s honor, held at the conservatory Rota directed for nearly three decades.

A Complex Relationship with Critics

Despite his undeniable talent, Rota’s interactions with music critics were often tumultuous. According to a statement, “His natural affinity for the music of the past was ill-suited to an era when the avant-garde demanded a rejection of traditional forms.” However, he is now recognized for reclaiming his rightful place among the most celebrated composers of the 20th century, leaving an indelible impact on music history.

Upcoming Release

Nino Rota’s story will reach a wider audience when “Nino” is released in Italian theaters later this year, in collaboration with Be Water Film and Adler Entertainment.

Production Team