Stevie Wonder Takes Legal Action to Remove Long-Time Tenant

Stevie Wonder has initiated legal action against a woman who has resided rent-free on one of his properties for nearly four decades. The iconic musician’s legal team filed a lawsuit in a Los Angeles superior court on Thursday, seeking to evict Carmen Efferson from his Hollywood Hills home.

Background of the Situation

Efferson, who has reportedly been Wonder’s one-time fiancée, has lived in the three-bedroom residence since 1988, following what she claims was an oral agreement allowing her to stay there rent-free. However, complications arose during an attempt to renew the property’s insurance. In July, Wonder’s representatives made three attempts to enter the home for inspection, but Efferson denied them access.

In a defiant email to Wonder’s lawyer, David Huff, Efferson responded to the request for entry with an expletive-laden message stating, “fuck the fuck off.” She further accused Huff of engaging in “racist coldblooded ‘white male privilege’ tone” and declared, “I do not consent. Do not make any attempt to make any kind of contact with me.”

Legal Proceedings

The exchange continued as Wonder’s legal team persisted in their communications. In response to Efferson’s claims, another attorney clarified that the correspondence had not originated from Huff but instead from his law partner, Tempestt Tatum, who is “neither racist, coldblooded, white nor male.” Ultimately, Efferson was informed that her oral agreement with Wonder had been revoked due to noncompliance and was issued an eviction notice with a move-out date set for August 27, 2026.

When the move-out deadline passed without Efferson vacating the property, Wonder’s legal team escalated matters, leading to the filing of the civil lawsuit. The singer is now requesting that a judge orders Efferson to leave the Hollywood house and pay $600 in damages, reflecting the lapse in property insurance renewal.