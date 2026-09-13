Secure Your Spot for Stevie Wonder's 'Songs in the Key of Life' Tour

Stevie Wonder is set to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic album, Songs in the Key of Life, with an extensive tour this fall. Kicking off on October 13th in Birmingham, England, the tour will feature performances of the album in its entirety, resuming in the United States in November.

Tour Details and Album Significance

This highly anticipated tour will span from October to December, allowing fans to experience all the classics from the legendary double album, which includes hits like “Sir Duke,” “I Wish,” and “As.” The album, widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, runs over 100 minutes, including the A Something’s Extra EP.

Following its European leg, the U.S. shows will commence in New York City, with additional stops in Chicago, Washington, D.C., and a two-night event in Detroit, the former home of Motown/Tamla Records, where Wonder spent his notable music career. The tour will conclude in Los Angeles on December 19th.

Ticket Purchase Information

Tickets for the tour are already selling quickly. They were available for purchase via Ticketmaster, and if you missed the initial sale, don’t worry—various secondary markets offer options for fans eager to attend.

Here’s a breakdown of where to find tickets: StubHub StubHub currently has tickets available for Stevie Wonder’s shows. You can find tickets for Madison Square Garden starting around $855, with floor seats going for nearly $1,900. SeatGeek On SeatGeek, prices for Stevie Wonder’s Chicago show start at around $400, while tickets for the Los Angeles show start at approximately $500. VividSeats VividSeats has some of the best pricing, with tickets for the Washington, D.C. date starting at $300, while the Madison Square Garden tickets begin around $700.

Full Tour Schedule

Mark your calendars and grab your tickets for the following dates:

Oct. 13 – Birmingham, England @ Utilita Arena

Oct. 15 – Paris @ Accor Arena

Oct. 18 – Copenhagen @ Royal Arena

Oct. 20 – Oslo @ Unity Arena

Oct. 22 – Stockholm @ 3Arena

Oct. 24 – Hannover, Germany @ ZAG-Arena

Oct. 26 – Cologne, Germany @ Lanxess Arena

Oct. 28 – Amsterdam @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 1 – Dublin @ 3Arena

Nov. 3 – London @ The O2

Nov. 8 – Manchester @ Co-op Live

Nov. 11 – Glasgow @ OVO Hydro

Nov. 19 – New York City @ Madison Square Garden

Nov. 21 – Chicago @ United Center

Nov. 23 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

Dec. 8 – Detroit @ Fox Theatre

Dec. 9 – Detroit @ Fox Theatre

Dec. 19 – Los Angeles @ Intuit Dome