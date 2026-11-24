Dax Shepard is opening up about his mental health challenges in the wake of controversies surrounding allegations of being an “abusive husband” to his wife, Kristen Bell. The host of the popular podcast Armchair Expert has shared that he is currently dealing with feelings of depression, a situation further complicated by ongoing narratives about his marriage.

Struggles with Depression

During the Nov. 23 episode of his podcast, Shepard candidly addressed his mental health, revealing, “I generally don’t have depression, but I’ve had it.” He expressed his weariness, mentioning, “I’m so tired and I’ve been taking so many naps,” while also hinting at a silver lining in the form of extra rest.

Confronting Allegations

The 51-year-old actor found the accusations against him deeply offensive. He explained that these claims originated last year when a joke made by Bell on social media was misinterpreted by some users. Referring to a specific incident, Shepard recounted a moment from their anniversary celebration where he had jokingly said to Bell, “You know, I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, but I’m not going to,” while they were watching an episode of Dateline. This comment, intended as a compliment, was twisted by critics into a narrative of abuse.

The Impact of Public Scrutiny

As the conversation unfolded, Shepard emphasized the detrimental effects that public scrutiny can have on individuals, particularly when misconstrued remarks lead to serious allegations. His openness about his emotions and the impact of these accusations highlights the complex interplay between celebrity life and mental wellbeing.