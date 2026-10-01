Steve Kazee Stands Up for Jenna Dewan Amid Controversy

The competitive dance floor of Dancing With the Stars is not only a stage for celebrity talent but also a platform that offers a significant financial incentive. Many fans may wonder just how much their favorite stars earn while they vie for the coveted mirrorball trophy. Reports suggest that contestants receive a base payment as well as additional earnings based on their progress in the competition.

Base Salaries and Weekly Earnings

According to a 2019 report from Variety, contestants receive approximately $125,000 for the rehearsal phase and the first two weeks of the show. If they continue past that initial period, they accumulate more earnings each week they remain in the competition. The report suggested that a maximum earning potential could reach up to $295,000 for contestants progressing through the various stages of the show.

Personal Insights from Contestants

However, not all contestants adhere strictly to these figures. Bobby Bones, who took home the top prize in season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018, revealed on a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick‘s podcast Trading Secrets that his earnings exceeded typical expectations. Bones shared that the pay structure starts at $0 for the first episode, but quickly escalates. “Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last,” he explained.

Notably, Bones mentioned that he received a base salary of around $110,000. By the conclusion of his time on the show, he reported earnings close to $400,000. This insight illustrates that the financial rewards can be substantial for those who excel in the competition.

Official Confirmation Still Pending