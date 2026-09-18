Stella Banderas Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at TIFF

Antonio Banderas and his daughter, Stella Banderas Griffith, enjoyed a memorable evening together at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 17, 2026. The father-daughter duo was seen supporting each other at the premiere of Up Against It, marking a rare public appearance for the pair.

Fashionable Father-Daughter Duo on the Red Carpet

Stella showed her support for her father, who shares the 29-year-old with ex-wife Melanie Griffith, by stepping out in a stunning black long-sleeved, asymmetric dress that featured elegant draping along the bust and bodice. Antonio, 66, complemented her look in a classic black suit paired with a stylish printed button-up shirt. The pair accessorized with chic sunglasses, blending sophistication and style on the red carpet.

Pursuing a Career Behind the Camera

Despite the glitz of the festival, Stella is not keen on following in her father’s acting footsteps. While she proudly cheered him on at the event, she has shown a preference for behind-the-scenes work in the entertainment industry. Stella’s only acting credit came in Antonio’s directorial debut, Crazy in Alabama (1999), where she appeared alongside her mother, Melanie.

Antonio spoke candidly about his daughter’s aspirations in a January 2025 interview with HELLO! magazine, stating, “Stella is not so much of an actress. She wants to be behind the camera, and she’s driving herself into that. She has made some commercials.” This reveals that Stella is carving out her own path in the creative world, focusing on production rather than performance.

A Family Affair

The Banderas family connection extends beyond Stella to include her half-siblings, such as Melanie’s stepson Jesse Johnson (43), son Alexander Bauer (41), and daughter Dakota Johnson (36), showcasing a blended family dynamic. Antonio’s role as a supportive father is evident as he continues to nurture Stella’s ambitions while enjoying moments together, such as their recent outing at TIFF.