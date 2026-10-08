James Gunn Claps Back at 'Clayface' Controversy

In response to criticism surrounding the announcement of a Clayface movie, James Gunn, the head of DC Studios, recently addressed a comment questioning the demand for such a film. The remark, made on Gunn’s Threads account, asked, “who tf asked for a Clayface movie.” Gunn’s spirited reply highlighted a critical viewpoint on creativity in Hollywood.

A Defense of Creative Choices

Gunn challenged the notion that blockbuster movies should only be made from well-known intellectual properties, citing classic films like “Back to the Future,” “Casablanca,” “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and “Fury Road” as inspirations that emerged from less conventional selections. He stated, “Although it may seem like it, Hollywood isn’t a place where the only way to make a movie is the public voting on what IP they want to see that they’ve seen countless times before.”

In further comments, he emphasized the importance of passion and inspiration behind filmmaking, revealing that the Clayface project was initially developed by Mike Flanagan and later reimagined by James Watkins and Hossein Amini. “Sometimes someone was inspired by a relatively little-known fictional character and crafted what I believe is a very special story around that character,” he explained. “I’d take that inspiration a thousand times over some writer trying to make a buck by writing a listless screenplay about a majorly popular character he or she has no passion or feel for.”

Excitement Around Clayface

Despite some skepticism regarding Clayface as a choice for a feature film—especially in comparison to better-known characters like Superman—anticipation among fans is palpable. Ever since the film’s gory trailer was released months ago, viewers have looked forward to this unique take on the iconic villain. Notably, this film represents the first time the shape-shifting antagonist will star in a feature-length project of his own.

Starring Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen, the character’s journey is described as a tragic rise and fall. According to the film’s official synopsis, “Matt Hagen’s meteoric rise from Gotham street kid to Hollywood leading man is tragically cut short when a local crime boss’s actions leave him horribly disfigured.” As Hagen seeks out a revolutionary treatment to restore his former self, he finds himself embroiled in a destructive path driven by revenge.

Alongside Harries, the film features a talented cast, including Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, and Eddie Marsan.