Star-Studded Moments from NYFW September 2026: Celebs Shine

As September unfolds, New York City welcomes back its iconic Fashion Week, showcasing the Spring/Summer 2027 collections. The atmosphere is electric as designers present their visions, and the front rows draw in a star-studded crowd. This season, celebrities from various industries have made their mark, ensuring the event is as glamorous and exciting as ever. From Cynthia Erivo’s elegant attire at Ralph Lauren to Gigi Hadid strutting down the runway for Tommy Hilfiger, the week is proving to be a visual feast for fashion enthusiasts.

Star-Studded Front Rows

The Christian Siriano show recently saw notable appearances such as Tiffany Haddish, Whoopi Goldberg, and Brandy Norwood, each dazzling in their chic ensembles. Tiffany Haddish turned heads in a sheer black outfit, while Whoopi Goldberg made a bold statement in the front row.



Tiffany Haddish at the Christian Siriano show. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Memorable Runway Moments

On the runway, the event showcased a plethora of styles and vibrant collections from various designers. Gigi Hadid illuminated the Tommy Hilfiger runway, effortlessly combining various elements of contemporary fashion.



Gigi Hadid at the Tommy Hilfiger show. Getty Images

Fashion Icons Shine

Other stars didn’t shy away from dressing to impress; Celebrities like Jessica Alba at the Alice + Olivia presentation and Rachel Zoe at Tommy Hilfiger’s show captivated audiences with their sartorial choices. Jessica was seen in a structured black outfit topped with an elegant necklace, whereas Rachel shone brightly in a fashionable ensemble.



Jessica Alba at the Alice + Olivia presentation. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Stars Collaborate with Designers

As the buzz around fashion week swells, the collaborative efforts between stars and designers remind us of the power of partnerships in creating visually stunning collections. Diane von Furstenberg’s show saw stars like Huma Abedin and Madeline Brewer showcasing their style in a vivid atmosphere where fashion truly came to life.



Huma Abedin at the Diane von Furstenberg show. Gregory Pace/Shutterstock

Celebrating Diversity and Creativity

This year’s New York Fashion Week reaffirms the industry’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity, spotlighting both emerging and established talents. With personalities like Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, and more gracing the shows, it’s evident that the conversation around fashion continues to evolve.



Viola Davis at the Ralph Lauren show. Darian DiCianno/BFA.com/Shutterstock