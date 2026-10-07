Spartacus' Steven DeKnight Joins Forces with Uslan for Dr. Syn

A lesser-known adventure hero is poised for a resurgence, thanks to a collaboration between acclaimed creators Steven S. DeKnight, known for the Starz series Spartacus, and Michael E. Uslan, a veteran executive producer of the Batman film franchise.

New Life for a Classic Character

The duo is partnering with Oni Press to produce Dr. Syn, a four-issue miniseries inspired by the legendary pirate adventure protagonist conceived by Russell Thorndike, whose escapades captivated audiences in various books and plays during the early 20th century.

DeKnight and Uslan are co-writing the series, with artist Sebastián Cabrol (EC’s Catacomb of Torment) bringing the characters to life on the page. The miniseries is set to make its debut in January 2027.

A Timely Revival

“From film to comic books and back again, I’ve been fortunate enough to have had a hand in shaping many of the iconic characters that first fueled my fascination with heroes, crime fighters, and vigilantes,” Uslan remarked. “But even as I was bearing the torch to bring Batman to the big screen as a major film franchise or taking up writing duties on characters like Archie or The Spirit, there was always one more legend itching away in the back of my mind: Dr. Syn, the proto-pulp avenger first created by author Russell Thorndike more than a century ago.”

He adds, “Fortunately, the immensely talented Steven S. DeKnight shared my fascination, and, together with the brilliant Sebastián Cabrol, we’ve hatched a fierce new vision for a character that could be best described as ‘America’s first dark knight.’”

Plot Overview and Setting

In the original Thorndike stories, Syn leads a double life as a vicar by day and a smuggler known as the Scarecrow by night, fighting injustice at the turn of the 18th century. With a pirate history, he commands a crew on horseback and employs phosphorous to create the illusion of supernatural abilities.

This upcoming retelling introduces a reimagined adventure set in 1775, featuring Syn as a reverend doctor inciting a rebellion against King George III. When captured, he is sent to Georgia, the harshest penal colony of the British Empire.

Gathering a diverse band of allies, each equally passionate about justice, Syn’s revolutionary journey has the potential to spark an inferno that could set the British Empire ablaze, as described by Oni Press.

Relevant Themes

“The story of Syn couldn’t be more of a rollicking, historical tale of action and adventure. It’s also shockingly timely,” DeKnight stated, who is also renowned for showrunning the first season of Netflix’s Daredevil. “An aggrieved citizen fighting back against a mad tyrant and his oppressive government running roughshod over the common man? The echoes of this resonate throughout the ages and are more relevant than ever. But that never overshadows the core of Syn, which is, at its heart, a thrilling homage to the serial adventures of yesteryear, packed with daring heroics, narrow escapes, romance, swordplay, and everything else that makes this genre so incredibly entertaining.”

The creators liken their vision for Dr. Syn to a meeting of Inglourious Bastards, Quentin Tarantino’s gritty revisionist World War II film, and V for Vendetta, Alan Moore and David Lloyd’s rebellion tale against fascism in Britain.

Innovative Perspective

Oni President and Publisher Hunter Gorinson elaborated, “It’s not just a modern refresh of the novel; it takes the kernel of this character—a British freedom fighter against the monarchy—and puts it through a proto-superhero lens. What Michael and Steven, along with Sebastián, are doing is essentially giving the character a Tarantino-esque treatment. There’s a lot of threads to pull on, and they intend to pull on all of them.”

A Legacy to Explore

Dr. Syn first emerged in Doctor Syn: A Tale of the Romney Marsh in 1915, with his adventures spanning six additional novels that can be likened to the exploits of characters such as Tarzan. The character serves as a prototypical figure for later pulp heroes, including The Shadow and, notably, Batman.

Thorndike’s creation inspired stage plays in the 1920s and 1930s, leading to various film adaptations, including Disney’s 1963 feature, The Scarecrow of Romney Marsh. A comic book series published by Dell Comics also emerged during that era.

Upcoming Preview

Oni Press plans to unveil a preview of Dr. Syn at New York Comic Con, with Uslan joining their panel on October 9. Other panelists will include creators such as George Northy (Yuletide), Oliver Mertz (A Ghost Arm Made of Angry Ghosts), Ryan O’Sullivan (Judge Dredd/Biker Mice from Mars), and Dave Baker (Halloween Boy), along with Oni Press editors Karl Bollers and Bess Pallares.