Catch All the Laughs of 'America's Funniest Home Videos' Season 37 Online

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After exciting viewers for over three decades, ABC’s beloved comedy series America’s Funniest Home Videos is set to return this Sunday for its 37th season. Comedian and actor Alfonso Ribeiro will host the show for his 12th consecutive season, bringing his signature charm and humor back to the screen.

Where to Stream America’s Funniest Home Videos Online



You can catch new episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos every Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on ABC. If you miss the live broadcast, the episodes will be available for on-demand streaming the following day on Hulu, making it easy to keep up with all the hilarious moments.

For those who do not already have a Hulu subscription, you have a couple of options to consider. A standalone subscription is available, which costs $12.49 per month for the ad-supported option, or $21.49 for an ad-free experience.

Alternatively, you might save on your streaming costs by opting for one of Hulu’s bundle packages. The Disney+ and Hulu bundle starts at $12.99 monthly, just slightly higher than the standalone option, while the ESPN, Disney+, and Hulu bundle begins at $35.99 per month.

Regardless of which plan you choose, a Hulu subscription will allow you to stream all new episodes of America’s Funniest Home Videos after they air on ABC. Additionally, if you’re looking for a good laugh, Hulu has Seasons 32, 33, 34, and 35 available for on-demand viewing.

Season Highlights and Prizes



America’s Funniest Home Videos continues to captivate audiences with a montage of the funniest and most outrageous clips submitted from viewers across the country. Throughout the season, a studio audience helps determine the winning videos. Each week, the contestant behind the winning clip takes home a first-place prize of $20,000, while the best clips will compete for an impressive $100,000 prize in the following round. At season’s end, an overall winner will be crowned and awarded a grand vacation package, adding to the excitement.