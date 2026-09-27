Robert Pattinson Believes His Batman Can't Fit in DCU

Robert Pattinson recently weighed in on the compatibility of his portrayal of Batman within the broader cinematic universe being developed by James Gunn. The actor indicated that merging his darker version of Bruce Wayne with Gunn’s lighter interpretation of DC characters might be challenging.

Pattinson’s Thoughts on the Tone of Batman

In an interview with LADbible, Pattinson stated, “I think it would be kind of tough to have this version of Bruce outside of that world.” He elaborated on how the intense nature of playing Batman affects him, mentioning, “It’s such a specific kind of [style]; the tone of it gets inside you… Both mood-wise and light-wise, I can’t see anything for like months. It does affect you, like you feel strange afterwards.”

A Darker Vision of Batman

Audiences were first introduced to Pattinson’s Batman in Matt Reeves’ 2022 film “The Batman,” which presented a notably darker interpretation of the iconic character. In a review by Variety’s Peter Debruge, the film is described as going “darker than ‘The Dark Knight,’ deadlier than ‘No Time to Die’ and longer than ‘Dune’ with a serious-minded Batman stand-alone of his own.” This stark shift in tone was a departure from previous Batman adaptations.

The Contrast with Gunn’s Superman

In stark contrast, Gunn’s upcoming “Superman,” set to premiere in 2025, is characterized as a lighter take on the superhero. Variety’s Owen Gleiberman noted that the movie “isn’t ‘dark’ (Zack Snyder’s ambitious mistake) so much as it’s a loopy, spinning, multifaceted story with genuine emotional stakes.” This difference in tone underscores the challenges of integrating Pattinson’s Batman into a lighter framework.

Looking Ahead